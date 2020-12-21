Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    Cuomo Demands Feds Test Visitors From U.K. for COVID Variant

    ‘ALL IT TAKES IS ONE PERSON’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is demanding that the federal government ban or require testing of travelers from Britain—which locked down London and other areas after a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19 was identified. “Right now, this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK,” Cuomo told reporters on Sunday, according to the New York Post. “Literally six flights a day. And all it takes is one person.” Belgium, Canada, and several other nations have halted flights from the U.K. because of the variant—which has already made its way to Italy.

