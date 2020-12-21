Cuomo Demands Feds Test Visitors From U.K. for COVID Variant

Read it at New York Post
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is demanding that the federal government ban or require testing of travelers from Britain—which locked down London and other areas after a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19 was identified. “Right now, this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK,” Cuomo told reporters on Sunday, according to the New York Post. “Literally six flights a day. And all it takes is one person.” Belgium, Canada, and several other nations have halted flights from the U.K. because of the variant—which has already made its way to Italy.