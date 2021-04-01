Cuomo Humbly Admitted ‘I Am Not a Superhero’ in Early Book Draft, Says Report
DON’T FLATTER YOURSELF
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly portrayed himself as the saviour of the state in an early draft of his book about the pandemic—at one point writing, with no apparent irony: “I am not a superhero.” The New York Times obtained the early draft of the book which was reportedly composed in part by the governor dictating to his aides via a cellphone. In one section of the draft, Cuomo reportedly wrote: “I have experience and a skill set that qualifies me as a good governor... I have accomplished by any objective standard more than any governor in modern history. But I am not a superhero.” The Times reports that the drafting and pitching of the book overlapped with the move by his aides to to alter a public report on COVID-19 nursing home deaths so that the fatality numbers appeared far lower than they were. Since the book, American Crisis, was published in October, Cuomo’s reputation has been sunk by the nursing home death-toll scandal, and by a string of sexual misconduct allegations.