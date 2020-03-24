Cuomo on FEMA Sending 400 Ventilators to New York: ‘I Need 30,000!’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 400 ventilators to his besieged state. “Four hundred ventilators? I need 30,000 ventilators,” Cuomo railed in a press briefing at Manhattan’s Javits Center. “You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators? You’re missing the magnitude of the problem.” Cuomo said the “rate of increase has gone up” in terms of coronavirus cases in the state and that new infections are “doubling about every three days.” New York has identified 25,665 cases of the virus, almost half of which are in New York City. Cuomo added: “How can you have New Yorkers possibly dying because they can’t get a ventilator, but a federal agency saying I’m going to leave the ventilators in a stockpile? I mean, have we really come to that point?”