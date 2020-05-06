Cuomo: Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt to Lead Commission on Tech Solutions Amid Coronavirus

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will chair a 15-person commission focused on reforming New York’s health and education systems amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. Cuomo said he tapped the former tech CEO to bring “visionary” technological solutions to New York’s fight against the virus. Speaking at Cuomo’s daily press briefing in Long Island, Schmidt said the commission will focus on “telehealth, remote learning, and expanding broadband” access to ensure New York comes out of the pandemic stronger. He is the third billionaire to help New York, joining former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is aiding in contact tracing, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is helping to re-imagine the state’s education system.