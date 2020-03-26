CHEAT SHEET
    Cuomo: People Have Donated Private Planes to Pick Up Coronavirus Supplies for New York in China

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that some of his state’s residents have offered up their private planes to be used to pick up badly needed supplies in China. The governor said the outpouring of support has been “extraordinary.” “You would be amazed, how many phone calls we get, how many offers of support, how many creative ideas, from everyone,” Cuomo said. “We’ve asked retired medical staff to volunteer, 40,000 have volunteered. We now have 12,000 more in one day volunteering to help medical staff.” New York has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus in the U.S. with 37,258 confirmed cases and 385 deaths.