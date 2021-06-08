Cuomo Staffers Questioned Over Retaliation Against Female Accusers: WaPo
ON THE ROPES
Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being investigated on yet another front. According to the Washington Post, a team appointed by the state’s attorney general are investigating whether Cuomo’s administration took steps to punish women who accused him of misconduct. Over a dozen former and current staffers have reportedly been questioned by investigators. Some felt they seemed to be homing in on whether or not the guv or his staffers broke laws or regulations in responding to the accusations.
There has reportedly been a focus by investigators on the treatment of former employee Lindsey Boylan, who had internal employment records released about her that detailed past complaints once she went public with claims of sexual harassment against Cuomo. Boylan had said that she believes the documents were released to “smear” her. Separately, investigators are also looking into whether Cuomo misused state resources while writing his book, and whether his administration manipulated stats around deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes.