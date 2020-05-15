Cuomo Tells NYC Residents to Stay Home Until at Least June 13
New York City residents and those in the outlying counties have been told to stay at home until at least June 13 after Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state’s stay-at-home order. The statewide shutdown was set to expire on May 15—but the governor decided it’s not yet safe to lift restrictions everywhere. “Both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue,” the order states. “All enforcement mechanisms by state or local governments shall continue to be in full force and effect until June 13, 2020, unless later extended or amended by a future Executive Order.” However, the lockdowns could be lifted earlier—Cuomo said five regions upstate and in Central New York have passed his criteria and will begin Phase One of reopening on Friday. “The others can be UN-PAUSED the moment they hit their benchmarks,” he wrote.