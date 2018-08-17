Cuomo Walks Back ‘Inartful’ Remark: ‘America Has Always Been Great’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday took back his comment that America was “never that great,” admitting it was “inartful.” “The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear: Of course America is great and of course America has always been great. No one questions that,” he told reporters on a press call. He clarified that in his original comments, he meant that America’s record on rights for women, minorities, and LGBT people could use improvement. His Wednesday statement was met with Republican outrage. President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Cuomo made a “career threatening statement.” “I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better. Andrew ‘choked’ badly, mistake!” Trump wrote. Cuomo faces Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary in September in his bid for re-election.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10