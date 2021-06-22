This Vacation-Ready, One-Piece Swimsuit is On Sale for Prime Day

CUPSHE Women's V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Ruffled Lace Up Monokini, 35% Off

The V-neck cut is incredibly flattering and it comes in 20 different colors and patterns.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

I truly believe that everyone should have a swimsuit that they feel great in. This ruffled, V-neck one-piece from CUPSHE can do just that. It’s incredibly flattering, with over 9,500 reviews on Amazon, and comes in 20 different colors. It’s the perfect thing to pack on a trip for vacation or to just wear while lounging by the pool.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.