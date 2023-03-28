‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Producer Prematurely Announces HBO Show Ending After Season 12
On Tuesday, a little-known writer-producer for Curb Your Enthusiasm tweeted out—and then subsequently deleted—some pretty, pretty, pretty big news about the future of Larry David’s long-running HBO series. “Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don't give a shit,” Jon Hayman, who previously wrote on Seinfeld and The Chris Rock Show, tweeted to his hundreds of followers. “In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.” The image shows Hayman standing next to David and looking at a monitor that appears to show the main character seated beside JB Smoove’s Leon on a plane. The Daily Beast reached out to HBO for clarification on whether the upcoming 12th season of the show will actually be its last and the network declined to comment.