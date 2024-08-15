Nurses Swear By This Aluminum-Free Full-Body Deodorant Spray
BODY ODOR, BEGONE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’ve been looking for a natural, full-body deodorant that not only actually works but can be used from the armpit to the toe, Curie has you covered. Infused with natural odor-eliminating and moisture-wicking ingredients, Curie’s Deodorant & Body Spray can be sprayed on your armpits, legs, back, feet, and more to keep B.O. at bay all day long. Curie’s deodorant body spray is formulated with witch hazel to reduce stench-causing bacteria, propanediol, a plant-based ingredient to reduce dampness without chemicals, and probiotics to keep the skin’s moisture and pH levels balanced.
Curie Natural Deodorant & Body Spray
This nurse-loved natural body deodorant is available in a range of elevated scents, including Warm Vanilla, Coconut Nectar, White Tea, Orange Neroli, Grapefruit Cassis, and Juniper Eucalyptus, so you can also skip the perfume. Each three-ounce bottle of this aluminum-free formula is topped with a secure spray nozzle, so you can easily toss it into your work or gym bag for mid-day or post-workout touch-ups as needed. There’s a reason why nurses swear by this deodorant to help them stay feeling fresh through their long shifts—and we think after trying it, that you’ll swear by it, too.