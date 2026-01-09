Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Johnny Dangerously’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O’ Star Dies at 83
ACTING VETERAN GONE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.08.26 10:00PM EST 
Dick Butkus, Maureen Stapleton, Richard Dimitri, Glynis O'Connor, and Griffin Dunne
(L-R) Dick Butkus, Maureen Stapleton, Richard Dimitri, Glynis O'Connor, and Griffin Dunne attend a party, celebrating production of "Johnny Dangerously," at the 20th Century-Fox lot on August 26, 1983. (Photo by Alexandra Milovanovich/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Alexandra Milovanovich/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Richard Dimitri, character actor and comedian best known for 1984’s Johnny Dangerously and When Things Were Rotten, has died at the age of 83. According to an online obituary, he died on December 18 after a decades-long battle with heart and lung illnesses. His wife of 26 years, Christianne Engs, was at his side. Dimitri got his start on the stage, starring in Off-Broadway and Broadway shows before teaching acting at Queen’s College. In the mid-1970s, he moved to Los Angeles in order to star in Mel Brooks’ series When Things Were Rotten as twins Bertram and Renaldo. He went on to star in several other television shows, including Hawaii Five-0 and The Tracey Ullman Show, as well as Johnny Dangerously alongside Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Joe Piscopo. Dimitri retired from the entertainment industry in 1998 as a result of serious chronic health conditions, moving into a career as an art and antiques dealer and opening a gallery with his wife in Los Angeles. He is predeceased by his son, John W. Dimitri, and survived by Christianne.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trump Has Killed More People Than First Realized
SO FAR...
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 01.08.26 11:21AM EST 
Published 01.08.26 10:13AM EST 
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 3: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) U.S. President Donald Trump, CIA Director John Ratcliffe (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio monitor U.S. military operations in Venezuela, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club on January 3, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores were brought to New York on Saturday after being captured by the U.S. military in Caracas. They are expected to face federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations.
Molly Riley/The White House via Getty

President Donald Trump’s military intervention in Venezuela claimed more lives than initially suspected, according to the country’s interior minister. Diosdado Cabello said on Wednesday that the operation to extricate dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife claimed the lives of 100 people, despite the U.S. placing the initial death toll at 75, The Washington Post reports. “So far—and I say so far—there are 100 dead. One hundred. And a similar number injured,” he said. It is the first time Caracas has put a number on its dead, previously only stating the names of 23 slain service members, while Cuba, too, said 32 of its military personnel had died in the attack. Reuters reports that Venezuela also said large numbers of Maduro’s security detail were killed “in cold blood.” Cabello commenced a week of mourning for the fallen troops on Tuesday. CNBC reports that the Pentagon said seven U.S. service members were injured in the operation, five have recovered, and no fatalities have been announced.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Treachery, Trickery, and Tartan—a New Season of Peacock Original ‘The Traitors’ Is Streaming Tonight
‘CAUSE ALAN CUMMING
AD BY Peacock
Updated 01.08.26 3:59AM EST 
Published 01.08.26 12:00AM EST 
The Traitors Season 4 Streaming Only on Peacock
Peacock

Treachery and deceit are the name of the game in Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors. Season four is again hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming in a castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, where reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. The cast works together on a series of missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

This season sees traitors and faithful plucked from “gamer” shows and reality TV favorites. Reality show contestants like Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Natalie Anderson, and Tiffany Mitchell join the castle from Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother. Real Housewife (and returning Faithful) Dorinda Medley and Dancing with the Stars’ Mark Ballas also take up seats at the roundtable. Even sports celebs, like Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, plus Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce try their hand at the prize money this go around. Who from the cast of 23 will end up in the tower? Who will be the first to be murdered? Stream The Traitors Season 4 only on Peacock tonight 9pm ET!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Jackass’ OG Makes Unexpected Comeback In Upcoming Film
SECOND ACT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.08.26 4:50PM EST 
Bam Margera
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Bam Margera attends "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" Launch Event at El Rey Theatre on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images) Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Bam Margera, once seemingly exiled from the Jackass universe for good, is making an unexpected return to the franchise’s next installment. According to Variety, the 46-year-old will appear in the upcoming Jackass 5 film, marking his first involvement with the franchise since his dramatic exit from 2022’s Jackass Forever. The outlet reports that Margera has signed an agreement to appear in the new film, which will use previously unreleased archival footage. The cameo comes as a surprise, given Margera was fired from Jackass Forever after testing positive for Adderall, which he said had been prescribed to him for years. The positive result allegedly violated the terms of a wellness agreement tied to the production. In a 2022 interview with CinemaBlend, Margera appeared to shut the door on any reunion, saying, “You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another [Jackass] with them. The damage has been done.” While Margera is not slated to return to film new stunts, archival footage featuring Margera will now appear in Jackass 5, scheduled for theatrical release on June 26 by Paramount Pictures.

Read it at VARIETY

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Country Music Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 78
‘GREAT MAN, GREATER FRIEND’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.08.26 12:23PM EST 
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: Honoree Jim McBride attends the 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards at Music City Center on October 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Jim McBride has died at the age of 78 after suffering a fall. The Alabama native wrote six number ones and ten top 10 singles across a 30-year career, PBS reports, while his songs were recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty, Trace Adkins, and George Jones. His death was announced on Facebook by singer-songwriter and friend Jerry Salley, who said on Monday, “My closest and longest friend I’ve ever had passed away unexpectedly this morning from a fall that he took last Monday, late afternoon.” The “Chattahoochee” and “Chasing that Neon Rainbow” mastermind was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017, The Daily Mail reports. In a touching tribute, Salley said, “You were a great songwriter. You were a great man. And, you were an even greater friend. What hurts the most is that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. My best friend. We talked or texted every few days right up until the end.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Skip the Booze—Not the Buzz—With These Cannabis Essentials
DRY JANUARY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.06.26 11:39PM EST 
TribeTokes THCA pre-rolls case and pre-roll in front of a nature background
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

Delta 8 THC Tincture
See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

Live Rosin Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

THCA Mini Pre-Rolls
See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
NHL Hall of Famer and Hockey Record-Setter Dead at 94
BLOCK LEGEND
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.08.26 11:32AM EST 
1964; Goalie Glenn Hall #1 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save during a portrait session circa 1964.
Bruce Bennett/Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

Glenn Hall, who holds the National Hockey League (NHL) record for starting 502 consecutive games as a goaltender, has died at the age of 94. Hall’s team, the Chicago Blackhawks, confirmed his death on Thursday and held a moment of silence for the legendary goalie and Bob Pulford, who died on Jan. 5. Pulford previously served as a coach for the team. Nicknamed “Mr. Goalie,” Hall was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of All Time for helping the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961 and for his record-breaking streak. The team learned of his death from his family, and his son confirmed that Hall died on Wednesday at a hospital in Stony Plain, Alberta. “We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions to hockey and to our club, and we will honor his memory today and always,” said Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz, calling Hall “one of the greatest and most influential goaltenders in the history of our sport.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘Friends’ and ‘The Middle’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
‘ROLE MODEL’
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.08.26 9:14AM EST 
Actor Pat Finn attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Actor Pat Finn attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Brandon Williams/WireImage

Pat Finn’s cause of death has been revealed two weeks after the actor’s death on December 22, 2025. According to his official death certificate, he died of bladder cancer. The document, obtained by People, said that Finn had been living with the diagnosis for “years.” He died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, according to TMZ. Finn appeared in several iconic 2000s shows, including Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld, and According to Jim. He played neighbor Bill Norwood in the ABC sitcom The Middle from 2011 to 2018. Finn is survived by his wife Donna, whom he was married to for 35 years, and their three children. “He was the kindest, most joyful person in any room and was surrounded by his incredibly close and loving family and friends,” his family said in a statement. “We will all miss his big smile and even bigger heart.” Finn’s daughter, Cassidy, also shared a tribute for her father on Instagram, writing, “Dad… you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met. I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Healthiest and Least Healthy States in America Revealed
TO YOUR HEALTH
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.08.26 10:46AM EST 
United Health Foundation: America’s Health Rankings® 2025 Annual Report
United Health Foundation: America’s Health Rankings® 2025 Annual Report

The most and least healthy states in the U.S. have been identified using new data that synthesizes dozens of social and economic indicators. The United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings 2025 Annual Report was published on Thursday to provide a comprehensive picture of national and state-by-state well-being. Each state was ranked on 50 weighted measures split into five different categories, which the report says are “Social and Economic Factors, Physical Environment, Behaviors, Clinical Care, and Health Outcomes.” At the top of the pile, from first to fifth, were New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and Utah. Meanwhile, at the bottom, from 46th to 50th, were West Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and finally Louisiana. Overall, southern states tended to fare worse, while those on the East and West coasts were better off. New Hampshire clinched the top spot for the fourth consecutive year, thanks to its “Low prevalence of non-medical drug use, high prevalence of high school completion and low prevalence of adults using e-cigarettes.” Meanwhile, Louisiana took the 50th spot also for the fourth year running, due to its “High economic hardship index score, high homicide rate and high incidence of chlamydia.”

United Health Foundation: America’s Health Rankings® 2025 Annual Report
United Health Foundation: America’s Health Rankings® 2025 Annual Report
Read it at America’s Health Rankings 2025 Annual Report

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
‘The Wire’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
BELOVED FATHER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.08.26 12:52PM EST 
James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "It Chapter Two" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California.
James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "It Chapter Two" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

James Ransone, best known for his roles on The Wire and in It Chapter Two, died by suicide, according to a death certificate obtained by People on Wednesday. Ransone, 46, was widely recognized for his portrayal of Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire. Ransone’s final role was in Season 2 of Poker Face, which aired in 2025. Two days after his death, Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, 46, shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “I told you I have loved you 1,000 times before and I know I will love you again.” She went on to thank her late husband for “the greatest gifts”—their two children, Jack, 6, and Violet, 4. Ransone previously spoke openly about his mental health struggles. In a 2021 Instagram post, he revealed he was sexually abused by a former tutor as a child, saying the trauma left him with a “lifetime of shame and embarrassment” and contributed to later substance abuse. A GoFundMe created to support McPhee and their children has raised more than $230,000.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Curious About Hydrogen Water? H2Tab’s All-in-One Kit Makes It Easy

SIP SMARTER
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.08.26 8:57PM EST 
Hydrogen Water Kits H2Tab
H2Tab.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tuned into the wellness world, you’ve likely heard longevity enthusiasts touting the potential benefits of hydrogen water. Some longevity enthusiasts suggest that water infused with molecular hydrogen may offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects by helping reduce free radical damage—claims often linked to improved energy, recovery, and metabolic health.

While some experts (and current research) remain skeptical of hydrogen water’s real-world impact, wellness devotees are embracing the trend, and brands like H2Tab are making it easier to try for yourself. The wellness brand, which was co-founded by biologist and biohacker expert Gary Brecka, recently launched two new kits designed to help you supercharge your hydration routine in 2026—no complicated equipment required. The Hydration Kit includes 60 molecular hydrogen tablets, available in unflavored or raspberry.

H2Tab Molecular Hydrogen Tablets
See At H2Tab

Each tablet uses an elemental magnesium formulation that releases pure molecular hydrogen in the form of nanobubbles when dissolved in water. The brand recommends starting with one tablet daily, then increasing to two or three as your body adjusts.

For those looking to take things a step further, the Reset Kit includes the same hydrogen water tablets, plus hydrogen bath tablets designed for at-home soaking. Added to a tub, the tablets release molecular hydrogen that may help support circulation and skin health, turning an ordinary bath into a recovery-boosting ritual.

H2Tab Molecular Hydrogen Bath Tablets
See At H2Tab

Whether you’re curious about upgrading your daily hydration or looking for wellness-forward ways to make bath time work harder, H2Tab’s new kits offer an accessible entry point into the hydrogen water trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Obsessed by Kevin Fallon Brings Hilarious, Biting Pop-Culture Verdicts to Substack
MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY
The Daily Beast
Published 01.08.26 9:00AM EST 
Cover for art for Obsessed by Kevin Fallon, the new Daily Beast Substack
The Daily Beast/Mo Mirza

Kevin Fallon, the hilarious voice behind the Daily Beast’s Obsessed, is bringing his main character energy to Substack. Obsessed by Kevin Fallon delivers hilarious, biting verdicts on the unmissable TV you love talking about (from prestige dramas to reality trash), the movies that have you seated (from Oscar bait to streaming rom-coms), and the celebrity news you need.

Subscribe to Kevin’s Substack to receive his must-read dispatches, daily bonus content, and hot takes whenever there’s something that’s too juicy to sleep on. As a subscriber, you’ll also get regular live videos and have full access to a community of like-minded entertainment obsessives.

If your group texts light up on Sunday nights when The White Lotus is on, you know EXACTLY what your Real Housewives tagline would be, or you need to dissect every detail about the latest celebrity divorce, you should join us at Obsessed by Kevin Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Utah Lawmakers Just Put ‘Wicked’ on the Banned List
WEAK NOT WICKED
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.08.26 12:12PM EST 
Ariana Granda and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.

Ariana Granda and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.

Universal Pictures

Utah lawmakers have now gone after the Wicked Witch. Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, has been added to Utah’s growing list of banned books for public schools. The novel is the inspiration for both the Broadway show and the Wicked films. The Utah State Board of Education added Wicked to its prohibited list on Jan. 5, making it one of 22 books in the process of removal under Utah’s sensitive materials law, which orders schools to remove titles flagged by state officials. The updated list includes Wicked and two other titles, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Nineteen Minutes. The move has sparked a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of authors Elana K. Arnold, Ellen Hopkins, and Amy Reed, the Kurt Vonnegut estate, and two anonymous Utah public high school students. ACLU attorneys told Playbill that Utah is violating the First Amendment by removing books with clear literary and educational value from schools. Vonnegut’s daughter, Nanette Vonnegut, echoed that concern, telling the outlet her father viewed libraries as among the nation’s “most vital public institutions,” adding that the fight now is about protecting young people’s freedom “to read, think, and grow.”

Read it at Playbill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now