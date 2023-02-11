This Anti-aging LED Lip Light Is the Next Best Thing to Fillers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

LED Face Masks harnessing the anti-aging superpowers of red light therapy have been a staple in the at-home beauty landscape for several years now, but when it comes to devices engineered to treat the mouth, CurrentBody’s LED Lip Perfector is truly the first of its kind. The LED-powered ‘mouthpiece’ is equipped with 56 amber, red, deep red, and infrared bulbs, which work in unison to soften fine lines around the mouth region whilst plumping up deflated lips by stimulating collagen production and jump-starting cell rejuvenation.

The anti-aging, lip-plumping device is equipped with a comfortable silicone piece held in place with your mouth (yes, kind of like a pacifier or mouth guard), and while it feels a bit awkward at first, each treatment session is only three minutes. All you have to do is place the device in your mouth, turn it on, and after three minutes, it’ll automatically turn off. Apply lip balm post-treatment, and you’re good to go!

According to CurrentBody, users can expect visible results in just four to eight weeks with daily use, though I noticed my marionette lines were noticeably softened in just ten days. And while the device works its magic over time, what I love about the LED Lip Perfector is that it also gives your pout an instant pick-me-up too. After using it the first time, I noticed that my lip color appeared rosier for the remainder of the night—a tone similar to the blushy hue I was naturally endowed with when I was a kid. The instant gratification benefits make sense as the device increases circulation, drawing blood flow to the lips, instantly improving tone, and making the lips appear fuller and flushed.

I’ve been using the LED Lip Perfector for about three weeks, and I’ve noticed that, in addition to the aforementioned improvement in my marionette lines, some of the so-called “smoker lines” in the mouth area have started to fade, and my lip color is noticeably more pigmented—even when I haven’t recently used it. Given that I’ve already seen a sizable change, I’m looking forward to seeing the results after the eight-week mark.

CurrentBody LED Lip Perfector It appears that I’m not the only one who’s impressed by this handheld (mouth-held?) LED device, either. The relatively new launch has already amassed tons of glowing reviews. “One of the first things I noticed and still do after [three] weeks is the change in lip color. My lips have a baby-pink hue to them,” one reviewer wrote. Same! “I have deep upper and lower lip lines from smoking and eczema. I have tried botox and fillers, but neither worked to heal and flatten the lines. This product has increased collagen and diminished the lines. The lower lip lines are almost gone. I've only been using it for 30 days and cannot wait to see what happens with the large upper lip lines in the future,” said another reviewer awarding the device five out of five stars. Buy At CurrentBody $ 189 Free Shipping | Free Returns

It should go without saying that no topical treatment or at-home beauty gadget will yield the same results as dermal injectables like filler and neurotoxins (*sigh*), but if you’re looking for a needle-free alternative or an affordable way to extend the lifespan of injectable treatments, CurrentBody’s LED Lip Perfector is an excellent choice.

