CurrentBody’s Radio Frequency Wand Delivers Skin-Tightening Tech At Home

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Just a decade ago, most anti-aging treatments required a dermatologist visit and a hefty price tag—think Botox and laser treatments. While in-office cosmetic treatments like neuromodulators and lasers are the gold standard, there are many at-home devices that can achieve similar results. With an array of esthetician-approved red light therapy devices, skin-contouring tools, and other at-home skincare gadgets on the market today, there are more tools than ever before to maintain (and even replace) in-office beauty treatments.

While I’m loyal to my LED Face Mask by Omnilux and my sculpting NuFace Trinity (a microcurrent tool), I recently got the chance to try out a new handheld anti-aging modality harnessing the lifting powers of Radio Frequency (RF). The RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device is an FDA-cleared tool is a non-invasive, clinically tested wand that uses radio frequency technology to boost collagen, tighten saggy skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improve overall skin texture and tone for those with minimal to moderate wrinkles and fine lines.

What Is Radio Frequency?

Unlike LED and red light therapy treatments that boost collagen and elastin to plump up fine lines and wrinkles and microcurrent devices that tone facial muscles, radio frequency is a modality primarily used for skin tightening and lifting sagging skin. Both at-home and in-clinic RF treatments (Morpheus, Forma, etc.) emit radio waves into the skin, creating heat to accelerate elastin and collagen production. CurrentBody’s Skin Tightening Device uses technology similar to professional treatments but is safe for at-home use.

Great for At-Home Device Beginners

One of the more difficult experiences I’ve come across in using at-home skincare tools is that you’re often utilizing technology you don’t fully understand and navigating a maze of settings, modes, and intensity levels that leave you wondering if you're doing more harm than good.

The device features CurrentBody's innovative “Skin Sense Technology,” which maintains a consistent skin temperature of 104 degrees. This elevated temp is where the restorative magic happens, from creating a youthful plumping effect, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and bestowing your skin with a renewed radiance. While that temperature may sound high, it actually produces a therapeutic, soothing effect throughout the whole treatment experience.

The CurrentBody skin tightening device works with a lightweight activation gel (similar to microcurrent devices). Once the device is powered on, a green light indicates when you can begin the treatment by gliding the device over each treatment area with smooth, slow movements and gentle pressure.

Firmer Skin With Consistent Use

The million-dollar question, of course, is whether the CurrentBody RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device is worth the time, not to mention financial investment. For me, it’s a resounding yes to both. I noticed that my jowl region looked more lifted after three weeks of using it weekly, and my crow’s feet and smile lines are now noticeably softened after eight weeks. Even areas that typically don’t bother me, such as my neck and cheeks, look firmer and smoother overall.

The device is marketed as a noninvasive alternative to a facelift, and while I wouldn’t go quite that far, it did seem to lift my sagging skin and jowl area pretty significantly.

The Process Is Time-Intensive

One thing I appreciate about the Omnilux Contour Face Mask treatments is that they take mere minutes—just 10 minutes, three to five times a week to yield results.

In contrast, the CurrentBody RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device requires a significant time commitment, with full-face treatments taking over an hour. However, the trade-off is that you only need one weekly treatment for eight weeks.

As someone with a packed schedule, I found it hard to manage the weekly session at first, but the results I saw quickly turned it into a priority. Whether you decide to turn on Netflix or catch up on emails during the session is up to you, but consistency is definitely key.

Pros:

The tool is beginner-friendly, with a minimalist approach to design and settings that ensure easy and effective operation.

Visible results in just eight weeks.

Easy long-term maintenance. Once you’ve completed the eight-week treatment plan, utilize one session every four to eight weeks to manage long-term results.

Cons:

At $385, the price tag isn’t outrageous for a skincare device, but it’s something to consider if you’re considering other anti-aging procedures.

Time-intensive sessions. To achieve noticeable results, you’ll need to utilize the tool for over an hour once a week.

Not suitable for darker skin tones (only approved for use in Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV).

The Verdict

The CurrentBody RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device is an at-home skincare device that boosts collagen, tightens loose skin, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and improves skin texture and tone using a similar technology you’d find with some in-office RF treatments. The $385 anti-aging tool requires a time-intensive session once a week, and if you commit to the eight weekly sessions, you’ll notice results.

