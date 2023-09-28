Curt Schilling Slammed for Leaking Ex-Teammate Tim Wakefield’s Cancer Diagnosis
FOUL BALL
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has landed himself in hot water after revealing on his podcast on Wednesday that his ex-teammate Tim Wakefield, 57, was diagnosed with brain cancer. The only problem: It was private information that Wakefield did not want to be shared. In a statement, the Red Sox said the infomation had “unfortunately” been shared publicly without consent. “Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time,” it said. Schilling has a history of getting into trouble for running his mouth, posting on social media in support of lynching journalists, the Capitol riot, and anti-trans rhetoric. Earlier this week, he shared a post promoting the “Jewish Question” and the “Final Solution,” the Nazi plan for the genocide of individuals they considered Jews during World War II.