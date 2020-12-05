These Cushions Nixed My Back Pain, Even Sitting On a Kitchen Chair

There’s nothing like being stuck inside for months on end to make you slowly start to hate everything in your home. My kitchen chair, which had been my seat of choice for working from home, became my most recent point of ire. The sloped back that usually cradled my body has felt unsupportive for months, leaving me to dramatically slump like a child throwing a temper tantrum. I quickly realized I need a solution and reached out to Cushion Lab for some help.

You see, I had always meant to get myself a supportive cushion to sit on while I worked. I have terrible posture to begin with, to the point where both my mother and my boyfriend tell me to stand up straight. After I started to realize that working from home was going to be a semi-permanent thing, I knew this was my chance. So, I tried out the combination of the Back Relief Lumbar Pillow and Pressure Relief Seat Cushion and I’ve been in butt-supported heaven ever since.

Let’s start with the back cushion: the curved shape was created to be ergonomic without intruding on your space. The memory foam helps keep my lumbar supported while allowing my shoulder blades to move freely. Plus, it easily attaches onto a chair with an elastic, adjustable strap. Then there’s the memory foam seat cushion, which is my favorite of the two. Immediately upon sitting down, you feel relief. The curved sides and back help to keep your legs and butt in the proper place and it settles nicely underneath me. It also has a grippy bottom to keep it from sliding off, no matter how many times I get up.

Now, every time I take a seat at my desk, I feel immediate comfort. Before I got these cushions, I would move from the chair to the couch and back again in an attempt to give my back a break. Now, these cushions mean I can go an entire day sitting at my desk without feeling like I’m going to regret it when I stand up. Now, the kitchen chair is the best seat in the house.

