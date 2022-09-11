Customs and Border Protection Twitter Account Shares Stephen Miller Posts
TWITTER TROUBLE
An official Twitter account for the West Texas division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection amplified tweets sent out by former senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Saturday. One of the tweets retweeted by the government agency claimed that President Joe Biden had “ended” the United States’ “constitutional government.” “The media’s greatest power is its ability to frame what is a dire national crisis (eg ‘cops are racist’ summer '20) and what is not. Biden’s eradication of our border means we are no longer a Republic—he’s ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government,” Miller wrote in one of two posts that CBP West Texas retweeted. By Saturday evening the tweets were un-retweeted. U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Washington office didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. During his tenure in the Trump White House, Miller’s critics took him to task over spreading “white nationalist propaganda” and being “a far-right internet troll.”