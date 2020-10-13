‘Cut Cable’ Causes Entire VA Voter Registration System to Crash on Last Day to Sign Up

Read it at WUSA9
The entire Virginia voter registration system has crashed on the last day for voters to register before Election Day—and officials have blamed it on a cable being cut accidentally, according to WUSA9. Virginia’s Information Technology Agency tweeted that a fiber cut near a freeway in Chester was to blame. “Due to a network outage, the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable,” the Virginia Department of Elections wrote on their website. “We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible.” Virginia Public Media reported that technicians are on site, but there was no estimate of when, or if, the system would be repaired on Tuesday.