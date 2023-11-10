This One Wardrobe Upgrade Makes Me Feel Like I Have My Life Together

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For years, you’d find me heading to bed in an oversized t-shirt I probably got for free somewhere years ago and a pair of boxer shorts that probably needed an elastic waistband replacement. As I started traveling more and more (for my job and pleasure), I found myself in beautiful, fluffy hotel beds that seemed like they warranted sleeping in something more elevated than my usual bedtime uniform. So I bought myself a pair of chic pajamas—a matching set! They were still shorts, but this time with a drawstring waist and contrast piping. The top was a button-down, short-sleeved shirt with a collar. Both pieces were super silky and soft, and didn’t have me missing my worn-in t-shirt (well, not that much, at least).

While I still go for a t-shirt and shorts combo every now and then (the lounge life!), my pajama game has exponentially increased. Not only do I make sure to pack a cute one for travel (obviously), but they’ve also become my go-tos while at home. While nice pajama sets can be pricey, they’re worth a splurge once in a while—and they make great gifts, by the way. When I’m wearing my pajama sets, I feel like a fancy lady who orders iced tea with lemon at her leisurely lunches and regularly wears a sleep mask to bed—basically, they make me feel like I have my life together. Here are some of my top faves and brands that’ll have you switching teams to Team Pajamas in no time.

Eberjey Gisele TENCE Modal Relaxed Short PJ Set One of my absolute favorite sets—Eberjey nails it every time. This PJ set is super relaxed and slightly oversized, so you won’t feel constricted while you sleep. They’re light and airy and made with breathable and temperature-regulating fabric, meaning you’re not going to get too hot or too cold. Plus, you can also get them monogrammed for even more fanciness. (Or to make a great gift.) Buy At Eberjey $ 128 Free Shipping

Knix Fireside Flannel Nightshirt I’m not usually a nightgown girl, but I make an exception for this nightshirt. It’s perfectly oversized, so you can wear it as is or with a set of shorts underneath and paired with some fuzzy socks. Perfection, I tell you. I love wearing this when the weather starts to get chillier, or when I’m on a trip to a mountain destination—it really fits the vibe. Buy At Knix $ 58

Lunya Washable Silk Slip Dress Another exception to my “no nightgowns” rule is this silk sleeper, which is machine washable and features no-slip silicone straps, so you won’t slip right out of it while you move around at night. With a low back for a bit of sexiness, it’s also super breathable and lightweight. Perfect for layering under a fluffy robe or when I just wanna order in-room service and feel cute when doing so. Buy At Lunya $ 198 Free Shipping Buy At Bloomingdale's $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LAKE Pajamas DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set Hello to my newest addition and current obsession. This LAKE Pajamas set is absolutely perfect for those days when you just kind of want to lounge around the house and get into your pajamas at 3 p.m. They’re super chic, with a wrap-around top that is ideal for many reasons, but in particular for those of us who have bigger chests and/or like to slather ourselves with bath oils and the like—you don’t have to pull anything over your head or do up buttons, as it’s basically like the pajama equivalent to a robe. I can’t get enough of these pajamas, and I've already got my eye on another pair in a different color. Buy At Lake Pajamas $ 138

KIP Luxe Stretch Cotton Pajama Set These super luxe pajamas are made of soft, stretchy fabric that retains its structure wash after wash—the worst thing is (unintentionally) droopy pajamas. The fabric also avoids piling, and the high waist feels great. The tag for this one calls for hand washing, but I’ve found on the gentle cycle that it’s holding up just fine. You can get these monogrammed, and they come in a very cute, very sweet gift box that’ll, again, make you feel like you’re someone who truly has their life together. Buy At KIP $ 185

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set If you’re looking for a super soft set that you can lounge around in, these are it. I have multiple sets from Cozy Earth because they never disappoint. These are crafted with a soft stretch-knit that is super breathable and has a luxurious drape, so you’re going to feel good and look good. This lightweight set sleeps degrees cooler than cotton to keep your temperature just right through the night. Buy At Cozy Earth $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Sleep Code Floral Organic Cotton Long PJ Set Made from organic cotton, these are super breathable and, obviously, super cute. This style comes in a few fun prints (including this floral one, which is chic but also delights my inner child), and also comes in solid colors for those looking for a more classic option. I love how these feel against my skin. They have some shape (so they won’t look absolutely oversized on you), but they also have a relaxed fit, so they feel loose and loungey. Buy At The Sleep Code $ 158 Free Shipping

