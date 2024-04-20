Thanks to These Design-Forward Lockboxes, You Can Safely Stash Your Cannabis in Style

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

To think back to a time before recreational weed was legal in many states, you’d have to rewind the clock to around 2012, when the first states, like Colorado and Washington, passed laws to legalize marijuana for recreational rather than only medicinal use. Back then, people often had to hide their stash, and some even opted to keep it under lock and key—or at least hidden away in a place where certain friends, family members, pets, and Johnny Law couldn’t see. But as more states joined in legalizing recreational use, marijuana users seemed to have become far less discrete in how they carry and conceal their flower, dabs, vape pens, and edibles, if at all.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of Pediatrics found that the number of children under the age of six who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles had increased an astounding 1345 percent from 2017, following states like California, Nevada, Maine, and Massachusetts legalizing recreational weed. It’s an eye-popping discovery that not only shows how serious the unintended consequences of leaving recreational THC products lying around can be, but it’s also a strong case for using lockable stash boxes for your edibles and smoke.

One look at the selection of lockable stash boxes on the market, and it’s no wonder more marijuana consumers aren’t using them: Though the cannabis industry has ballooned to offer every imaginable form of edible, flower strain, tincture, oil, juice, tea, patch, and vape, the industry’s stash box makers haven’t exactly heeded the call for elegant and design-forward lock boxes. Thankfully, a few leaders in the field are moving past the purely utilitarian options.

With lockable boxes created to mirror the aesthetics of sleek Teslas and ultramodern smart homes, deco and retro decor, and minimal-but-cute tastes, there’s no excuse to not keep your edibles and tokables on lock and in a vessel worthy of display. Ahead, find our favorite solutions for smartly storing all your cannabis-related goods— and doing so in the most stylish of ways.

Trova Biometric Smart Safe Technically, this sleek, aluminum alloy box is marketed as a home safe, but thanks to its smart design, portability, and smell-proof sealant and locking system, it also functions as a top-of-the-line stashbox for up to five users. Instead of using an on-board combination lock, the Trova taps your smartphone’s facial recognition feature to open and close onsite or remotely and uses GPS, sensors, and Bluetooth to provide real-time location and status information (like if the box opened by others, has been left open, or is disconnected). Inside, two rapid-charge USB-C ports offer a place to charge vape pens, phones, and vibrators. Like other stashboxes we tried, this one features a removable interior tray. For those with less stuff to stash (and cash to spend), a travel version (sized and designed to look like a battery pack) is also available. Buy At Trova $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Snugbox Locking Stash Box The founder of Snugbox isn’t afraid of a deco, retro, or nouveau print—all a breath of fresh air (in the world of lockboxes, anyway) that would look as at home on the set of Palm Royale as in a maximalist’s den or a minimalist’s foyer. While the ultrasuede, brass, and vegan leather materials prove a sensorial delight, it’s the thoughtful design that really counts. A grommet portal (discreetly positioned in the back) allows vape pens and other devices to be charged while locked inside. A removable storage tray equipped with covered compartments for vape pens, pre-rolls, and edibles keeps fragile items from getting smashed, while the lower compartment is roomy enough to store vibrators, phones, and medication bottles. The smell-proof box also features two combination locks for easy security that requires no keys, batteries, or power. Buy At Snugbox $ 160

HashStash Locking Stash Box Constructed of sustainable bamboo, this stashbox has the feel of a classic humidor, but is designed for THC lovers instead. Inside, a removable tray is designed as a surface for rolling joints or otherwise prepping tokes (included is a brush to sweep away debris) and features a space to prop up your phone (essential for making—or watching—TikToks while party prepping). Beneath are compartments dedicated for three glass jars and a wider well for pipes and pens. Finally, the interior lid is equipped with its own pocket for pouches of edibles or whatever else you need to lock away. Available in a smart array of colors (natural bamboo, black, deep green, and pink), this streamlined box also melds with just about any existing decor. Buy At Hash Stash $ 100

Ally Lockable Stash Box This food-grade aluminum container, made with a fluted exterior and available in three beautiful shades, is airtight to lock in sticky-icky scents, features a three-digit combination lock, and comes with a tray for rolling joints or securely storing pens. But what we really love about this box is its easy-to-clean components (some of which can be thrown in the dishwasher)—something that will help keep the minimal design looking fresh for years to come. Buy At Ally $ 85

Stori Full Kit Think of this stashbox as a bento box for weed. Compact for on-the-go use and made with color-coded pods for different strains of up to one-fourth an ounce of dried flower, this food-grade aluminum kit is designed to keep smell in and UV rays, air, and tiny fingers out. While a biometric or combination lock isn’t included, the case itself, along with included pods and tubes, features child-resistant closures to keep smaller children from breaking in. Buy At Gotham $ 198

