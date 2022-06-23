Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’d always liked matcha, but I wouldn’t have necessarily called myself a die-hard fan. Now, during the summer when it’s too hot out for coffee, an iced oat-milk matcha latte is the perfect afternoon treat. In the past, I’d never kept matcha at home (mostly because I had no idea where the stuff came from or how it was made), but my recent discovery of the Cuzen Matcha Maker has fundamentally changed my approach to caffeine. No longer do I wait in line for an overpriced “cup-o-mach.” Now, I make my own matcha at home, with my own leaves, saving time and money.

Why grind your own matcha? Well, have you seen the price of matcha powder at the grocery or Starbucks?! Plus, grinding your own matcha leaves at home preserves the natural health benefits you get from the matcha’s high antioxidant levels. Store-bought, pre-ground matcha powder loses quality and nutrient density over time.

The Cuzen Matcha Maker Kit has a stylish modern design, takes up minimal counter space, and stores easily in my cabinet when I need it to. The intuitive product design makes for easy cleaning and daily use, with detachable elements inside and out.

Cuzen Matcha Maker Kit Buy at Cuzen $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The process of making matcha is marvelous to witness. Cuzen offers a select variety of matcha leaves, coming in 20 to 60 cup packets of three flavors. Once you empty the packet into the top of the device, it gets to work grinding and churning the leaves into a fine powder. Below the grinder, a magnetic stirrer spins underwater to whisk together the perfectly blended shot of matcha.

Now, let’s talk about tech. Cuzen’s Matcha Maker grinds leaves to about half the size of a hand grinder. While both a hand grinder and the stirrer yield a silky smooth powder, the convenience of having an automatic matcha maker doing the work for you cannot be overstated. Plus, the aluminum chamber prevents oxidation of the leaves and powder, allowing the user to store up to 20 matcha drinks inside the machine at once.

