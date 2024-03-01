CVS and Walgreens Will Start Selling Abortion Pills This Month
EXPANDING ACCESS
CVS and Walgreens will begin stocking the abortion pill mifepristone this month, expanding access for women in states where the sale of it is legal. On Friday, officials for the two drugstores told The New York Times that they had secured certification by mifepristone’s manufacturers, in accordance with FDA guidelines, to dispense mifepristone, allowing doctors and other providers to easily prescribe the pill for drugstore pickup. Both chains will implement a “phased rollout” to make the pill available in a handful of states, with plans to expand distribution to all states where it is legal to do so. Select Walgreens pharmacies in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, and Illinois will begin selling the pill within the next week, spokesman Fraser Engerman said. CVS will make the pill available in all Rhode Island and Massachusetts pharmacies “in the weeks ahead,” spokeswoman Amy Thibault told the Times. They said they’ll keep an eye on the ongoing legal battles over abortion access in states like Kansas, Montana, and Wyoming, which make distribution rules unclear.