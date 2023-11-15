Make Unique Presents for Every Person on Your Nice List

Seems like just yesterday was the first day of 2023, now the holidays are just around the corner. CVS is making this year’s search for gifts easy and convenient with tons of presents under $20. But the real kicker is the ability to customize these gifts reflect your dearest relationships. Play around with different design layouts and add your own photos. Not sure where to start? These curated picks are guaranteed to fan the flames of creativity.
Canvas Prints
Equally useful at home or the office, a wood block calendar can spice up any space. Try personalizing each month with your favorite vacation scenes or make a montage of cute pet pics.
Wood Block Calendar
Upgrade from bland and generic holiday cards to something more heartfelt with family photos. You can pick up just a couple (for the immediate family) or more: sets start at 12 cards (for the extended family and any important clients/colleagues).
Holiday Cards
Turn your most sentimental photos into archival-grade canvas prints. They will be treasured keepsakes for years to come.
