Drugstores Ration Plan B in Wake of Roe Decision, Report Says
DRAWING THE LINE
CVS and Walmart were limiting a customer’s ability to stockpile emergency contraceptive on Monday, after a surge in demand followed the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Both retailers were limiting online purchases of Plan B, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported that CVS was cutting off purchases after three units, while Walmart’s immediately-available pills were restricted to “four or six.” A CVS spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper that temporary limits had been put in place, and that the company had not run out of Plan B in its stores or warehouses. Walmart did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment. Planned Parenthood has advised against hoarding emergency contraceptives. In a Monday statement, the organization warned that stockpiling an arsenal of the pills would deprive customers needing them more urgently.