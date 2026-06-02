CVS Is Discounting Some of Our Favorite Sunscreens Just in Time for Summer

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Summer is (almost) officially here, and with months of sunshine to come, now is the time to stock up on everything you need to slather up. CVS is making it easier (and cheaper) than ever with a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal on Neutrogena and Aveeno sun care. The limited-time offer is runs from June 7 to June 21—just ahead of the official launch of the new season.

While sunscreen is important to wear all year long, it’s especially crucial in the warmer months. And, if you’re planning to be outside at all (and you should be!), Neutrogena’s tried-and-true lineup of affordable sun care essentials is hard to beat. Whether you grab a lightweight body sunscreen or opt for a face-specific formula, these essentials will protect your skin without leaving behind a greasy residue or UV damage.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, 3 OZ, SPF 30 Buy At CVS

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid-Lotion Sunblock Break-Out Free, SPF 50 Buy At CVS

You’ll also want to stock up on Aveeno’s hydration-first options, which are ready-made for hot weather. From body sunscreens that double as moisturizers to family-friendly formulas for your little one, the brand’s lineup will keep everyone covered throughout the day.

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Body Sunscreen Lotion, 3 OZ, SPF 60 Buy At CVS

Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 50 Buy At CVS