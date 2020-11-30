Our Favorite CBD Shot Is 30% Off for Cyber Monday
- Scouted contributor Steven John swears by this stuff to help him relax and ease into a great night’s sleep.
To say that everyone is feeling a little on edge these days in an understatement. We can do everything in our power to relax, like take up knitting or go bird-watching, but sometimes you need a little more fire power to knock out those anxious tendencies. The B GREAT CBD shot is the answer and right now, it’s 30% off for Cyber Monday. This best-selling drink is like the opposite of a Red Bull, packed with 20 mg of full-spectrum hemp, plus melatonin, ginkgo biloba, and lavender water.
Relax Starter Bundle
Down from $14
Relax Shots
Down from $60
