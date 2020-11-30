Our Favorite Everlane Jeans Are On Sale, Today Only

The Original Cheeky Jean, $59 (24% off)

Scouted Contributor Melissa Lee says these jeans “fit perfectly around my waist, butt and thighs, while the straight-leg fit was plenty flattering and ideal for styling with both boots and sneakers.”

There’s nothing like slipping on a pair of jeans that fit just right. That’s what it’s like when you put on the Everlane Cheeky Jeans. They’re soft but durable and hug you in all the right places. If you want to get your own pair, there’s never been a better time than right now. Why? Because Everlane is having their first-ever Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale and the Cheeky Jean is 24% off. Choose from denim or go trendy in Bone or Washed Black.

