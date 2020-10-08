I Hated Jeans—Until I Tried Everlane’s
Here’s the thing about me and jeans: we don’t get along. We never have, and I was pretty confident that we never would until I tried Everlane’s ‘90s Cheeky Straight Jeans. After struggling with my measurements and shimmying my way through fitting rooms galore, I wasn’t sure what to expect from Everlane’s online stock of straight leg denim—but I was pleasantly surprised when I received my environment-friendly package a few days after placing my order.
When it comes to jeans, I tend to stray away from form-fitting bottoms. As a woman blessed with wide hips and thicker thighs, I’ve experienced a ton of difficulty with finding any denim that fits, especially at some of the most popular. On the website, Everlane describes the ‘90s Cheeky Straight Jeans as having “an easy straight leg, an extra-high rise and a butt-boosting rear fit,” all of which are factors that I tend to look for in my pants.
Upon delivery and trying them on, I was sincerely amazed. For once in my life, I pulled on a pair of jeans that actually stuck to its promise. Just as they were depicted online, they fit perfectly around my waist, butt and thighs, while the straight-leg fit was plenty flattering and ideal for styling with both boots and sneakers. Better yet, Everlane’s entire line of clothing is sustainable: The factory recycles 98% of its water and uses renewable energy and air drying to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80%.
The ‘90s Cheeky Straight Jeans come in a plethora of colors including washed black and sunbleached blue, two length options (regular or ankle) and sizes ranging from 23 to 33. (In my case, I found them to be pretty true to size, but you can always review the sizing guide to double-check.) And now, having spent years wearing ill-fitting jeans, it's safe to say that after trying Everlane's '90s-inspired denim, I'm never going back.
