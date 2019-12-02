Get Up to 50% Off Seven Different Aerogardens on Amazon

Up to 50% on Aerogarden Harvest Elite and Elite 360 Indoor Gardens on Amazon

Choose from different models and finishes for your indoor gardening needs.

Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.

Now that it’s December, we’re getting into the “weather outside is frightful” territory. With that comes the need for some freshness in our lives. Bring your herb garden inside with up to 50% on Aerogarden Harvest Elite and Elite 360 Indoor Gardens on Amazon for Cyber Monday. These hydroponic gardens can grow all year and hold a handful of different seed pods to give you a garden’s worth of different herbs. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.