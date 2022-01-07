Cyber Ninjas Fires All Staff and Will Shut Down After Shambolic Arizona Election Audit
DOWN AND OUT
The company hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat in the state has fired all of its staff and is shutting down after its findings were torn to shreds by Maricopa County officials. “Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go,” Rod Thomson, the company's representative, told NBC News Thursday night. The dramatic announcement came a day after elections officials in Maricopa County determined that 76 of the 77 claims made in the Cyber Ninjas report into the county’s 2020 election were false or misleading. The debunked report had been used by Donald Trump and his loss-denying allies as evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him. On Thursday, a judge said he will fine the company $50,000 a day if it doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the deeply partisan audit.