Cybercriminals Steal $150k+ From Trump Ally’s Campaign Fund
CHA-CHING
A Republican congressman has revealed he was the victim of a massive wire fraud sting last year which saw more than $150,000 in campaign money stolen by cybercriminals. Federal Election Commission records, first reported by Raw Story, confirmed U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) had $157,626 wiped in an "unauthorized payment" on July 7 to a business called Misty J Productions, an organization that does not appear to exist. A spokesman for Nehls—a keen Trump supporter—also confirmed the event, saying “There was an unauthorized wire transfer initiated through fraudulent means on our campaign account.” The campaign has so far been able to recover $137,626 of the stolen funds, while the spokesman said more details could not be produced as the issue has been submitted for FBI investigation.