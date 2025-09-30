Cycling Frog Seltzers and Gummies Are Oktoberfest Ready—20% Off With Code DB20

The chief executive of American Eagle has fired back at critics of the company’s controversial campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney. CEO Jay Schottenstein fiercely denied that his company was pushing eugenics and racial supremacy in the jeans advertisement, which featured the blonde-haired, blue-eyed Euphoria star with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” “We never would’ve done it” if we felt it would be offensive in any way," Schottenstein told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday. The CEO said that as an Orthodox Jew, he was baffled by claims the company was promoting eugenics. “I’m very conscious of that term,” Schottenstein said, noting his mother-in-law grew up in Nazi Germany and witnessed anti-Semitic attacks. He continued, “You can’t run from fear… we stand behind what we did.” Despite the backlash, the company gained nearly a million new customers between July and September. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social in support of the actress and the company. He wrote, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there.”
A number of multi-million dollar properties on the California seafront are at risk of falling into the Pacific Ocean after a “mini-landslide” saw a 300-400ft section of bluff face slide into the sea over the weekend. No injuries were reported during the landslide, but several properties were affected by the “significant soil movement,” and residents are growing weary of future activity. “I live not too far from here, and occasionally see a crack in the foundation,” resident Scott Leslie told ABC7. “There’s so much movement going on down here, it is very concerning, and it’s not really evident what it is being attributed to.” The town of Rancho Palos Verdes has been plagued by hundreds of landslides, and the slides in the Portuguese Bend area remain a persistent problem that has damaged roads and rendered nearly 20 homes uninhabitable. Yet despite the dramatic earth movements, most residents appeared unfazed. News footage and eyewitness accounts showed people lounging by a pool just feet from the newly created precipice, which had damaged nearby fencing and teetered dangerously close to a 40-foot drop. City manager Ara Mihranian said he was “concerned” about the movements and had hired geologists to investigate the area, but stressed there was no need to evacuate the properties.
South Africa’s ambassador to France plunged to his death in Paris after the “secure window” of his 22nd-floor hotel room was “forced open,” according to French prosecutors. Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mthethwa, 58, had been reported missing on Monday after his wife received a “worrying message.” Police initially scoured nearby woods, fearing he had died via suicide, but his body was discovered Tuesday “right next to” the four-star Hyatt Porte Maillot in the northwest of the capital, Le Parisien reported. “The secure window was forced open,” the prosecutor’s office said. French outlet Le Figaro reported that initial findings suggest Mthethwa jumped, though investigators have opened a full inquiry. Mthethwa, appointed ambassador in February 2024 and South Africa’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, had a decades-long political career. His death came amid scrutiny in South Africa where an ongoing inquiry is probing allegations of political and criminal syndicates meddling in police affairs. He was the former Minister of Police. A police commissioner had accused Mthethwa of attempting to influence the inspector general of intelligence to drop charges against a former head of police crime intelligence.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
An aviation influencer has crashed and died in the middle of a livestream viewed by hundreds of followers. Tang Feiji, 55, was flying his twin-rotor copter when he lost control and plummeted to the ground, with the craft erupting in a ball of flames, state media China News Service reports. Tang, who was from the city of Guangyuan in Sichuan Province, had some 100,000 followers on Douyin, an app similar to TikTok. State media reports, “His body was recovered from the crash site, and his family members have arrived to handle the aftermath.” Footage from Sunday’s incident circulating widely online shows the twin-rotor copter flying along. The video then cuts to a camera on the ground as the copter crashes, with flames roaring shortly afterward. Tang previously stated that he purchased the contraption for the equivalent of $49,000. He claimed it could travel at 60 mph and reach heights of 2,000 feet. His social media platforms were switched to private shortly after the incident.
Dozens of people onboard a cruise from San Diego have fallen ill in a massive outbreak of norovirus. The outbreak hit 71 passengers and one crew member on the Royal Caribbean Serenade after it had left San Diego en route to Miami via Mexican riviera, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal and Cartagena, Colombia. All 71 have been confined to their rooms to help contain the spread of the gastrointestinal illness, whose primary symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting. The 13-night voyage departed on Sept. 19 and is disembark its more than 2,000 passengers in Miami on Oct. 2. “The health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit are our top priority,” the Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement. “To maintain an environment that supports the highest levels of health and safety onboard our ships, we implement rigorous cleaning procedures, many of which far exceed public health guidelines.” Following the outbreak, Royal Caribbean had “increased cleaning and disinfection procedures,” the CDC reported. Nineteen gastrointestinal outbreaks have been reported on cruise ships this year, 14 of which were caused by the norovirus.
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship happened to be at the right place at the right time Sunday evening when it encountered a group of castaways. Come Cruise With Me reported that the Enchantment of the Seas ship was en route from Tampa, Florida to Costa Maya, Mexico, when it diverted from its original course to avoid Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda, leading to the discovery of 12 people aboard a makeshift raft. According to reports, the castaways, who were floating in the Caribbean Sea, were saved just as the raft “was starting to fall apart.” Upon discovering the individuals who were “in distress at sea,” the cruise ship investigated the situation and rendered aid, bringing the individuals onto the vessel and gave them drinking water. It is not known who the castaways are or how they came to be in their situation. Passengers onboard recorded the incident and shared the video on social media. This is not the first time a Royal Caribbean cruise has saved lives; CNN reported in February that the Brilliance of the Seas cruise ship rescued 11 individuals floating on a small boat in the Gulf of Mexico. The Daily Beast has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.
A man who was partaking in a long-distance swim off the coast of California was bitten by a shark Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the unidentified swimmer, aged between 50 to 55, was swimming the popular 20-mile Catalina Channel, which takes swimmers from Catalina Island to the mainland, when he was attacked. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was alerted to the incident around 1:30 a.m. by crew members from the swimmer’s pace boat. “It sounded like about a three to four-foot white shark just nipped at his leg and his foot and then took off,” said LAFD Fireboat Pilot Shaun Corby to KTLA. The victim was around halfway between Catalina and the mainland coast when he was bit, resulting in minor wounds that were already treated by the time the Fire Department arrived at the scene. “He had minor wounds to his leg, and they were already wrapped up,” Corby said. “We just grabbed the victim and transported him back to our station, and transported him to the hospital.” According to Corby, shark bite incidents in this region of the Pacific Ocean are considered “super rare.”
A man has allegedly confessed to killing, cooking, and eating two of his pet peacocks, telling deputies he did it to “prove a point” in a fight over a neighbor feeding them. Craig Vogt, from Hudson, Florida, was arrested after he posted a letter through the neighbor’s mailbox boasting about the killings and warning he’d do it again if she kept feeding the birds, according to a report in The New York Times. The 61-year-old was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after he admitted to cutting the peacocks’ necks and frying them, according to an affidavit. While being transported to jail, Vogt allegedly threatened to kill the rest of his birds upon release so no one else could take them. Court records indicate he requested a public defender.
Authorities have seized 14 ancient Egyptian artifacts being “illegally smuggled” into the U.S., prosecutors have said. Prosecutors said the items were transported to various airports from overseas between August 2020 and April 2021. Among them was an “Old Kingdom Limestone Funerary Statue,” believed to be from Saqqara or Giza, and worth approximately $6 million. The items were allegedly bound for private collectors, with at least one known to be in Maryland. They included “amulets, stone figurines,” and a vase. U.S. Customs and Border Protection looked at “numerous parcels from overseas shippers transiting through airports in Anchorage, Alaska, Cincinnati, Ohio, and New York City,” a Maryland Attorney’s Office statement said. They were labeled misleadingly, it added, purporting to contain erroneous items such as “home decor,” “stone garden statue,” and “decoration.” Evan Campanella of Homeland Security said, “The deceptive practices used to smuggle these treasures into the United States not only violate our import laws but also undermine efforts to preserve and protect the integrity of cultural history.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland secured a default judgment for forfeiture of the smuggled treasures.