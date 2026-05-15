This/That

These CBD Seltzers Give You the Buzz Without the Hangover

SALE ALERT

Cycling Frog’s THC and CBD-spiked seltzers are on major sale for Memorial Day.

Scouted Staff
Scouted Staff
A hand reaches into a yellow cooler filled with ice and Cycling Frog Cannabis Company THC seltzer cans in multiple flavors, including Wild Cherry and Black Currant. The cooler sits on a wicker basket outdoors, suggesting a warm-weather gathering or beach setting
Cycling Frog

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Warm weather, good food, and time with people you love—Memorial Day weekend is hard to beat. If you’re aiming to avoid the beer during the festivities, Cycling Frog’s cannabis-infused seltzers are a great alternative. Its non-alcoholic drinks deliver a mild buzz without the regret. From May 18 to May 25, save 20 percent on orders up to $200 and 25 percent on orders over $200.

With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, Black Currant is Cycling Frog’s most popular drink. The sweet, tart flavor profile makes it easy to reach for when the goal is to wind down without the fear of a hangover. Each can delivers 10mg of CBD alongside 5mg of THC, with a 10mg THC option available for those who prefer a more potent buzz.

Black Currant
Six cans per pack
Shop At Cycling Frog

If you’re more of a gummy person, the brand’s BlueRazz gummies have quickly become a fan favorite. Each piece contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and 10mg of CBD, precisely calibrated to deliver a gentle euphoria paired with a soothing calmness. They’re sweet, tangy, and made with organic, vegan ingredients—these gummies are a guilt-free way to settle into a relaxed, feel-good glow.

BlueRazz
Available in 10- or 40-count bottles.
Shop At Cycling Frog

Either way, you can’t go wrong with Cycling Frog’s hemp-derived CBD and THC treats—especially when they’re up to 25 percent off.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

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