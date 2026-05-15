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Warm weather, good food, and time with people you love—Memorial Day weekend is hard to beat. If you’re aiming to avoid the beer during the festivities, Cycling Frog’s cannabis-infused seltzers are a great alternative. Its non-alcoholic drinks deliver a mild buzz without the regret. From May 18 to May 25, save 20 percent on orders up to $200 and 25 percent on orders over $200.

With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, Black Currant is Cycling Frog’s most popular drink. The sweet, tart flavor profile makes it easy to reach for when the goal is to wind down without the fear of a hangover. Each can delivers 10mg of CBD alongside 5mg of THC, with a 10mg THC option available for those who prefer a more potent buzz.

Black Currant Six cans per pack Shop At Cycling Frog

If you’re more of a gummy person, the brand’s BlueRazz gummies have quickly become a fan favorite. Each piece contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and 10mg of CBD, precisely calibrated to deliver a gentle euphoria paired with a soothing calmness. They’re sweet, tangy, and made with organic, vegan ingredients—these gummies are a guilt-free way to settle into a relaxed, feel-good glow.

BlueRazz Available in 10- or 40-count bottles. Shop At Cycling Frog