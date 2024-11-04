Scouted

Enjoy the Chill Fall Vibes With This Tasty THC Seltzer That Has 0% Alcohol

Cycling Frog’s new THC seltzers have something for both seasoned users and newcomers alike.

Cannabis use is becoming increasingly mainstream, and Cycling Frog has been contributing to this shift with a variety of easy-to-use hemp-derived cannabidiol products like gummies, softgels, and THC seltzers. These seltzers are a must-try: low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking alcohol-free options. As Brandon H., a Cycling Frog customer, puts it, “I’m 2.5 years sober from alcohol, and these give me the smooth buzz I’ve been looking for since I quit drinking. I love them!”

Cycling Frog is introducing two new flavors to its roster—raspberry lemonade and cran razz. The raspberry lemonade is highly potent, packing a whopping 50mg of THC and CBD–this is for experienced users only.

Raspberry Lemonade THC Seltzer (4-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$30

Cran razz, on the other hand, has 10mg of THC and CBD. It’s a great option for those looking for a more balanced and manageable buzz. But act fast, cran razz is only here for a limited time.

Cran Razz THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$29

Black currant is Cycling Frog’s star player, earning awards for its perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor. With 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, it’s an ideal choice for newcomers or those looking for a gentle high.

Black Currant THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$20

Scouted Staff

