Enjoy the Chill Fall Vibes With This Tasty THC Seltzer That Has 0% Alcohol

Cannabis use is becoming increasingly mainstream, and Cycling Frog has been contributing to this shift with a variety of easy-to-use hemp-derived cannabidiol products like gummies, softgels, and THC seltzers. These seltzers are a must-try: low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking alcohol-free options. As Brandon H., a Cycling Frog customer, puts it, “I’m 2.5 years sober from alcohol, and these give me the smooth buzz I’ve been looking for since I quit drinking. I love them!”
Cycling Frog is introducing two new flavors to its roster—raspberry lemonade and cran razz. The raspberry lemonade is highly potent, packing a whopping 50mg of THC and CBD–this is for experienced users only.
Cran razz, on the other hand, has 10mg of THC and CBD. It’s a great option for those looking for a more balanced and manageable buzz. But act fast, cran razz is only here for a limited time.
Black currant is Cycling Frog’s star player, earning awards for its perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor. With 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, it’s an ideal choice for newcomers or those looking for a gentle high.
