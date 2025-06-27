Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing About

A transgender teenage boy accused of firebombing a Tesla dealership in Kansas City could face up to 30 years behind bars after being indicted on federal charges. Owen McIntire, 19, denied tossing Molotov cocktails at an EV dealership in March, damaging two Cybertrucks and a number of Tesla charging points and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. He was charged with malicious destruction of property and unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device—federal crimes which carry a mandatory five-year prison sentence, potentially resulting in a three-decade jail term. He was released from custody due to “serious and ongoing” medical needs, which includes treatment for autism, ADHD and depression, along with gender-affirming care. Following his arrest in April, Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “Let me be extremely clear to anyone who still wants to firebomb a Tesla property: you will not evade us. You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You will spend decades behind bars. It is not worth it.” McIntire has been placed under home arrest and ordered to stay with his parents until the trial begins on August 11. He has also been told to stay away from Tesla dealerships.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Teen Facing 30 Years in Prison for Firebombing CybertrucksTESLA TAKEDOWNOwen McIntire, 19, has been indicted on federal charges for an alleged attack on a Tesla dealership.
- 2Whoopi Goldberg Joins Cast of Italian Soap: ‘A Crazy Idea'BELLA WHOOPIThe long-time host of “The View” is turning her love for Italy into her next career opportunity.
Shop with ScoutedThese Sweat-Wicking Boxers Are a Game-Changer for SummerCHEEKY UPGRADEMeet the underwear women are quietly buying for their partners.
- 3Slain Minnesota Lawmaker’s Dog Lies in State With HerALL DOGS GO TO HEAVENHundreds have come to pay their respects to the deceased, who are among the first of their kind to have the honor.
- 4MLB Star Reveals What Heckling Fan Said About His Dead Mom CRUELTY TO THE MAXKetel Marte was heckled by a fan in Chicago during the Diamondbacks’ win on Tuesday night.
Partner updateAD BY MarmotThis Outdoor Apparel Is Lightweight, Breathable, and 25% OffHIKE MORE, SWEAT LESSGet ready for summer with Marmot’s Fourth of July sale.
- 5Boy, 15, Charged With Murder for Stabbing CEO During PartyTRAGICThe teenager reportedly got into an altercation with the CEO at a house party.
- 6Belgium’s King and Queen Stranded After Plane MalfunctionROYAL CURSEKing Philippe and Queen Mathilde had arrived in Chile a date late—also due to plane trouble.
- 7Tech ‘Issue’ Plunges American Airlines Flights Into ChaosGROUNDEDAngry passengers across several major cities shared their frustrations online.
- 8SNL Star ‘Sobbing’ After Finding Shock Link to Show’s Icon‘GOD’S SPEAKING TO ME’Sherman found out recently that her SNL checks were being sent to the estate of Gilda Radner.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 9Brandy and Monica Reveal Inspiration for ‘The Boy Is Mine’OH, BOY!Brandy told Jimmy Fallon that a certain tabloid talk show host fueled their breakout song together.
- 10Trump Administration Ousts University of Virginia PresidentFOLDEDJames Ryan stepped down in an effort to end a Justice Department civil rights probe into the school’s diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.
Whoopi Goldberg is returning to the screen in a new language. The comedian, actress, and talk-show host announced in a video on Instagram that she has accepted a role on the Italian soap opera Un Posto Al Sole. “They know it’s a crazy idea, I know it’s a crazy idea,” Goldberg said in the video. “But what a wonderful thing to do.” She admitted that her Italian is “not perfect.” “But we’ve worked it out,” she says. Goldberg will appear in a “special storyline” on the show, which has been entertaining Italian audiences since 1996. Un Posto al Sole is set in a hillside condominium in Naples—not quite the idyllic retreat in Sardinia where Goldberg vacations, but not too far off. Soap opera acting is the latest creative exploration in Goldberg’s eclectic career, which has seen her transition from Broadway to the silver screen to talk-show television. Along the way, she has become one of the few “EGOT” (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winners and amassed a loyal fan base, one that is dying to have Goldberg back on The View. She is scheduled to return on July 7 after she returns from her Mediterranean getaway.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Investing in underwear may seem pointless, but it makes all the difference, and Shinesty is our current favorite. The brand sets itself apart from the rest with its Ball Hammock Pouch technology, anti-chafing designs, and sweat-wicking fabrics that keep you dry and odor-free—even on the sweatiest, swampiest summer days. Shinesty’s underwear and boxers are made to give the family jewels room to breathe, unbeatable support, and they help stop any unwanted sticking.
Shinesty offers a ton of different underwear designs—there’s something for everyone, whether you like briefs or prefer a more relaxed fit. They’ve also got plenty of solid colorways, along with cheeky prints—like a glow-in-the-dark pair aptly named ‘The Big Bang,’ or another featuring gummy bears demonstrating exactly how baby gummy bears are made. Either way, Shinesty has you (and your package) covered.
Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and her golden retriever Gilbert were lain in state on Friday at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. Gilbert is the first animal to receive the honor, and Hortman, 55, is the first woman to hold this distinction. A MAGA gunman posing as a policeman, Vance Boelter, allegedly assassinated the Hortmans and mortally injured their dog on June 14. Gilbert was euthanized and cremated by the Hortmans’ children after the attack. Gilbert’s remains are interred in a golden urn engraved with pawprints, situated between the caskets of his former owners. Law enforcement officers and a sentry composed of 12 golden retriever service dogs are on rotation to guard the display throughout the day. Gilbert himself was training to be a service dog but “flunked out of school” because he was deemed “too friendly,” according to KARE11. “She needed him in heaven with her,” Democratic Rep. Erin Koegel tweeted. The Hortmans are survived by their children, Sophie and Colin, who encourage others to pet a dog, especially golden retrievers, to honor their parents.
MLB star Ketel Marte has revealed what a heartless fan said about his dead mother that left him sobbing. The Diamondbacks’ second baseman, whose mother died in a car crash in 2017, said that the fan yelled, “I sent your mom a text last night.” After the incident during the seventh inning of the Snakes’ 4-1 win over the White Sox, Marte could be seen crying on the field. Manager Torey Lovullo draped his arm around the 31-year-old during a subsequent pitching change, and Marte has received an outpouring of support from baseball fans and fellow players. The 22-year-old fan who made the comments was removed from the stands immediately, and MLB banned him from all league parks indefinitely on Wednesday. Marte noted on the “Danny Beisbol” podcast that he had never heard a heckler mention his late mother before, and that the comment stung even more because he was in Chicago when he learned of her death. Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017, according to ESPN, during his first season with the Diamondbacks. Marte finished third in the National League MVP voting last season, and he is hitting .313 this season so far.
Summer is finally here. Longer days mean more time to hit the hiking trails or go on sun-soaked strolls—are you ready? Activities like these demand lightweight, breathable clothing built for movement. Lucky for you, Marmot—a trusted name in outdoor gear for over 50 years—just launched its Fourth of July sale. You can save 25% sitewide right now!
This layer-friendly button-up combines sun protection with quick-dry performance. It’s rated for UPF 40, which means only 1/40th (or 2.5%) of UV radiation penetrates the fabric. Plus, the material is sweat-wicking, ensuring you stay comfortable and dry all day long.
Match the button-up with these non-restrictive pants for a sun-safe, lightweight, and breathable outfit made to handle heat and rugged trails.
Summer rains: you can never predict them. When one of those unexpected showers hits, you’ll be glad you packed this lightweight jacket made with Pertex Shield Revolve. This sustainable fabric is crafted from recycled materials and is durable, waterproof, and windproof. However, the real highlight? The pit zips. When it gets too hot, just unzip to dump excess heat and cool off.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Greg Josephson, co-founder of Australian clothing chain Universal Store, was stabbed to death on Thursday in his home in Clayfield, a Brisbane suburb. A 15-year-old who was known to Josephson has been charged with his murder and is in custody. Josephson, 58, was hosting a party in his mansion to celebrate the end of the school term. About 30 teenagers were in attendance. Josephson and the 15-year-old reportedly got into an altercation, and the 15-year-old called the police at 8:15 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, Josephson was dead. The teenager had stabbed the CEO with a household item, according to the police. They found the suspect about two blocks from the scene of the crime. “It was extremely quiet, I wouldn’t have even known there was a party going on last night,” one neighbor told The Courier Mail. The teenager reported to the children’s court Friday and has been transported to the hospital for a minor injury sustained during the altercation. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2. Under a new Australian law, he could become the first teenager facing life in prison in Queensland, 9News reports.
The king and queen of Belgium remain stranded in Chile more than 16 hours after their scheduled departure due to a “tire incident” on their airplane. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were supposed to return home on Thursday at 5 p.m. local time from Antofagasta Airport, but a tire was damaged when a tow truck moved the plane in preparation for take off, according to Belgian paper HLN. The Airbus A340-300 is operated by Hi Fly, a Portuguese carrier, the outlet reported. After spending Thursday night in a nearby hotel, the royal couple were scheduled to fly out Friday at noon, but their plans were again nixed. The two “can’t fly back today,” an HLN reporter posted on X, because the repaired tire hadn’t been cleared by safety authorities. It wasn’t immediately clear when their new estimated departure time was as of publication. Oddly, the royals began their state visit to the South American country a day late due to more plane trouble: “technical problems” on the outbound flight.
American Airlines passengers across several cities were left stranded and reeling on Friday due to a reported system outage that grounded flights for hours. The Daily Mail reported that the outage heavily affected flights in Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Phoenix, and more cities, as frustrated passengers reported they were being left in the dark over the delays. “Sitting at the airport, they are saying AA flights everywhere are impacted by maintenance system being down. Anyone know anything???” a passenger shared to Reddit. The post quickly brought more comments with another user also sharing, “Sitting on Phoenix tarmac it’s system wide digital signature system down. Can’t think of a worse tarmac to spend the afternoon 🥵💦.” According to reports, issues with the airline’s system began around 1:30 p.m. ET. Around 3 p.m. the airline said systems were returning to normal, CNN reported. The airline said a “technology issue” was to blame, “affecting connectivity” for some of its systems. “We are working with our partners to fully resolve the issue,” the airline said. “Though we are experiencing delays as a result, we have not canceled any flights at this time.” They added, “We apologize to our customers for their experience.”
Sometimes the ghosts of Saturday Night Live’s past have a mind of their own. Cast member Sarah Sherman recently learned that all of her SNL checks were being sent to the estate of the late Gilda Radner, an iconic alum of the show and an inspiration of Sherman’s. During a recent appearance on the Good One podcast, Sherman recounted the experience of receiving a “giant” handwritten letter from Radner’s brother notifying her of the mix-up. “I started, like, hysterically sobbing, obviously,” she said on the podcast. “I’m like, ‘Okay, God’s speaking to me right now.’” Radner is fondly remembered by SNL fans for being one of the seven “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” who made up the show’s original cast in 1975. Her parody of Barbara Walters was lauded by Walters herself, who called the actress “the first person to make fun of news anchors,” and Radner also snagged an Emmy Award for her work in 1978. Sherman was so touched by the cosmic connection to Radner that she sent a long text to her famously concise boss, Lorne Michaels. His response? “That’s sweet.”
Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing About
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
Sometimes inspiration strikes in unexpected places. That was the case for R&B stars Brandy and Monica, who revealed the true inspiration for their hit 1998 song “The Boy is Mine” during an appearance on The Tonight Show. Brandy confirmed long-held suspicions that an episode on The Jerry Springer Show about love triangles inspired the chart-topping single, which won both singers a Grammy. “I was a huge Jerry Springer fan, and one of the topics was, ‘The boy is mine,’” Brandy said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, song idea. Let’s do this.’” Brandy said that she was “always a fan” of Monica’s and that the idea for the call-and-response banger finally spurred her to suggest a collaboration. Despite rumors of a feud between the two artists, which the lyrics of “The Boy is Mine” only fueled, the pair collaborated again on a single in 2012 as well as a remix of Ariana Grande’s song by the same name last year. This week, the singers also announced a joint tour which will start in October and feature Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts.
The president of the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville is resigning a day after the Trump administration demanded that he do so, according to The New York Times. James Ryan, who had led the university since 2018, tendered his resignation to the school’s board Friday in an attempt to end a Justice Department civil rights probe into UVA’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. Ryan was a champion of DEI, which put him at odds with conservative alumni and board members who thought he was “too woke,” according to the Times. But it was pressure from the Trump administration that made him fold. The Department of Justice alleged that the university had not done away with its racial diversity initiatives despite the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has waged war on both DEI and top universities. The administration is currently locked in battle with Harvard University, where it has frozen several billion in federal funding, having already earned surrender from Columbia with similar tactics. The Daily Beast has reached out to UVA for comment.