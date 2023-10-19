Cyclist Couple Killed by Piece of Wood in Apparent Freak Accident
CHILLING
An Oregon couple died in a disturbing accident Tuesday when they were hit by a piece of lumber being transported on a flatbed truck, authorities said. The Napa County coroner on Wednesday identified Christian Deaton, 52, and his 48-year-old wife, Michelle, of Portland, as the two cyclists killed in California. A preliminary investigation found that they were riding north along the Silverado Trail when a load of lumber on a passing truck shifted and struck them, California Highway Patrol Officer Vince Pompliano said. He added that the truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Friends told KTVU that the couple were passionate cyclists and described them as “thoughtful, loving and hardworking.” One person said their friends were “comforted that they went together.”