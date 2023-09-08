CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cyclist Who Kneed Girl, 5, to Ground in Viral Video Wins Court Case
WIPEOUT
Read it at Daily Mail
A Belgian cyclist who was filmed kneeing a 5-year-old girl to the ground on Christmas Day has won a court case against the child’s father, reports say. The unnamed rider successfully argued that he was defamed when Patrick Mpasa—little Neia’s dad—shared footage of the 2020 incident online, and a court will decide next April how much compensation the cyclist should receive. The cyclist was previously given a suspended sentence for the incident on the grounds that he had been punished enough through the vitriol he received from angry social media users who watched the clip, in which he appears to deliberately knock the girl over. The cyclist filed his suit against Mpasa almost a year after the incident, according to the Daily Mail.