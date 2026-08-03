The first deaths linked to the nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak have been reported in Michigan, where more than 11,000 people have fallen ill.

The two victims died after experiencing “significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration,” according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Their identities have not been released.

The outbreak has led to 193 hospitalizations in Michigan since May, as health officials continue investigating cases linked to recalled iceberg lettuce distributed by Taylor Farms.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has insisted the outbreak is “under control,” even as public health experts warn that staffing and funding cuts have left federal agencies less equipped to respond to major foodborne illness outbreaks.

“It is difficult to quantify precisely, but it is clear that the cuts to federal funding over the past year or so have reduced our capacity to respond to outbreaks like this,” Craig Hedberg, co-director of the Minnesota Integrated Food Safety Center of Excellence, said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to HHS for comment.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by Cyclospora, a parasite found in human feces, which can cause prolonged diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest release, cyclosporiasis is “generally not life-threatening” and death from the illness is “uncommon in the United States.”

While cases have been reported in at least 45 states, health officials have identified outbreaks in nine: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

RFK Jr. has pioneered ‘Make America Healthy Again’ but denounces vaccines and the severity of the cyclosporiasis outbreak. CNN

Health officials traced the outbreak to recalled iceberg lettuce distributed by Taylor Farms between June 29 and July 16.

Investigators later linked some illnesses to a Taco Bell location supplied with Taylor Farms lettuce sourced from central Mexico. As of July 17, Taco Bell said it was no longer using the supplier and Taylor Farms de México issued a recall of the lettuce.