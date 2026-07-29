Explosive Diarrhea Virus Reaches Record-High Cases

Cases of cyclosporiasis have now reached 45 states, and infections are continuing to rise. The parasitic virus, known for causing explosive diarrhea and fatigue, has hit 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases as of July 28. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 2,500 cases since its last update a week earlier, indicating that the virus is not slowing down. The CDC is awaiting test results for over 11,500 additional cases, primarily from Michigan and Ohio. No deaths have been recorded. The outbreak has been linked to iceberg lettuce grown by Taylor Farms, which prompted a nationwide recall on July 17. The Food and Drug administration and CDC announced July 18 that a Taylor Farms lettuce sample tested positive for the parasite, but quickly retracted it as a false positive a day later. Nonetheless, the recall still took effect. Last week, the first class-action suit against Taylor Farms was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California. The 14-page lawsuit claims that Taylor Farms deceptively sold and distributed contaminated iceberg lettuce while representing that its food was suitable for consumption. According to a CDC update, “The true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis [is] likely higher than the number reported. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Cyclospora.”