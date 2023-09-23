CHEAT SHEET
    Cyndi Lauper Slams ‘Senile’ Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner

    Cyndi Lauper poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the 74th Annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., September 26, 2021.

    Cyndi Lauper isn’t too upset that Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner’s recently told The New York Times that no women or people of color were “articulate enough” to merit an interview in his rock and roll book The Masters. Lauper recently told Page Six, “I think he’s a little senile.” When pressed by interviewer David Marchese, Wenner clarified, “It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest... Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.” Speaking with Page Six, Lauper added, “I don’t know why he would think that when African-American people invented rock and roll; I’m sorry, Elvis learned from a Black man.”

