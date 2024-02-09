CHEAT SHEET
Cyndi Lauper's Son Reportedly Arrested in Connection to NYC Shooting
Cyndi Lauper’s 26-year-old son was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Manhattan, according to the New York Daily News. Declyn Lauper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, the report says. Lauper was reportedly picked up by police in Morningside Heights, shortly after they responded to a call that a man had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, and is now in stable condition. Twenty-four-year-old Omar Lewin was also arrested in the incident. On Friday, Lauper’s arraignment was still pending. In 2022, Lauper was arrested in Manhattan for driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz.