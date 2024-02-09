CHEAT SHEET
    Cyndi Lauper's Son Reportedly Arrested in Connection to NYC Shooting

    Cyndi Lauper and son Declyn “Dex” Lauper pose at the Tribecca Film Festival premiere after party for the Cyndi Lauper documentary "Let the Canary Sing" on June 14, 2023 in New York City.

    Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

    Cyndi Lauper’s 26-year-old son was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Manhattan, according to the New York Daily News. Declyn Lauper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, the report says. Lauper was reportedly picked up by police in Morningside Heights, shortly after they responded to a call that a man had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, and is now in stable condition. Twenty-four-year-old Omar Lewin was also arrested in the incident. On Friday, Lauper’s arraignment was still pending. In 2022, Lauper was arrested in Manhattan for driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz.

