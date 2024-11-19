Cynthia Erivo ‘Annoyed’ by Rude Question About How She Wipes

Cheat Sheet
1
‘Morning Joe’ Turns Off Comments After Mar-a-Lago Backlash
JOE BLOW
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.19.24 3:10PM EST 
Joe Scarborough questions on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ whether Donald Trump even wants to win anymore following his withdrawal from an interview with ‘60 Minutes.’
MSNBC

MSNBC’s Morning Joe turned off comments on their social media platforms and stopped posting clips of the show, following backlash from hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s announcement that they met with Donald Trump. Scarborough and Brzezinski revealed Monday that they met the president-elect on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, the first time they had all spoken since March 2020. Viewers of Morning Joe— who are generally anti-Trump— expressed their disappointment of the meeting. MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin called for a boycott of the show. However, Brzezinski defended the move. “For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: Why wouldn’t we?” she said on Monday. The pair doubled down on their decision during Tuesday’s show. Scarborough said that the reaction to the meeting showed him “for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world.”

2
John Stamos Slammed for ‘Insulting’ Attempt to Support Co-Star’s Cancer Battle
MISGUIDED
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.19.24 12:35PM EST 
John Stamos and Dave Coulier attend Cinespia's screening of 'Some Like It Hot' held at Hollywood Forever on August 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

John Stamos is facing backlash after donning a bald cap as a tribute to his Full House co-star, Dave Coulier, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro,” Stamos wrote Tuesday on Instagram. He shared several photos of himself with Coulier, including one of him shaving Coulier’s head. While some fans were supportive, others questioned in the comment section why Stamos didn’t shave his head instead. “Is this really appropriate? A bald cap is showing solidarity?” One user commented. “You can just take your cap off and be ‘normal’ again.” Another commenter wrote, “hate to be that person but this is more insulting by putting on a bald cap then not shaving [your] head. A person with cancer doesn’t have a ‘cap’ they can take off.” Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone in Full House, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a “very aggressive” cancer.

Partner update

These Fuzz Lined Crocs Are a Great Gift for People Who Deserve a Little Holiday Break
COZY-CORE
AD BY Crocs
Published 11.19.24 12:00AM EST 
Holiday Crocs
Crocs

Crocs were designed to seamlessly transition from land to water. Now the famous clogs are making their way to the living room with a Fuzz Lined slipper alternative. They feature a cozy interior that is comfortable indoors and a clog exterior that is forgiving when you need to step outside. The collection includes a variety of designs like holiday graphics, classic clogs, full-fuzz, and platform options. They are the perfect addition to any Croc-fanatic’s closet or a fun introduction for those who have yet to board the Crocs train.

Crocs is known for its loud and proud collaborations. For this holiday season, the Mickey Mouse Holiday Lined Clog is the obvious choice for the people on your list who bring the most cheer.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Lined Clog
Buy At Crocs$80

Free Returns | Free Shipping

For the uninitiated, the Classic Lined Clog is a great starter gift. You can also create a mural of Jibbitz on the iconic shell to add that personal touch.

Classic Lined Clog
Buy At Crocs$60

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Buffalo check is a staple for any winter wardrobe. This Cozzzy Slipper is a great gift for the trend-conscious people on your list.

Classic Buffalo Check Cozzzy Slipper
Buy At Crocs$50

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3

Cynthia Erivo ‘Annoyed’ by Rude Question About How She Wipes

TOO FAR
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.19.24 2:02PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Cynthia Erivo attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)
Neil Mockford/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo told Armchair Expert’s Dax Shepard she was “annoyed” that he’d been so “bold” as to ask her how she wipes in the bathroom with her nails so long. During Erivo’s recent appearance on the podcast, Shepard asked the Wicked star the self-described “inappropriate” question, which prompted her pushback, even though she ultimately answered. “No one’s afraid to ask it. Everybody asks that question,” she replied, before explaining “nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue” and “you wipe.” Shepard was unwilling to drop it, however, asking follow-up questions about how she positions the toilet paper on her fingers. When she answered that she simply uses the “pads of her fingers,” Shepard replied, “Then you’re just feeling the little tickle of the nails on the crack of your butt sometimes?” When Erivo then told the host she was “annoyed” by the implication that she might not “smell great,” Shepard assured her, “No one thinks that.”

Read it at New York Post

4
Italian Town Offers $1 Homes to Lure Americans Upset Over Election
DOLCE VITA
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.19.24 3:03PM EST 
Published 11.19.24 2:26PM EST 
Ollolai, Sardinia, Italy.
Ollolai, Sardinia, Italy. Google

An Italian village is hoping to attract Americans upset over Donald Trump’s re-election by offering houses for one euro (94 U.S. cents), CNN reported Tuesday. The town of Ollolai, located in the mountains of Sardinia, first started the scheme in 2018, but only 10 homes have been bought so far. Ollolai’s mayor, Francesco Columbu, told CNN the town created a website advertising the houses specifically to lure Americans. “Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?” the website reads. Columbu said, “of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one U.S. president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country.” He said the town hall has recently received 38,000 requests for information on the houses, mainly from the United States. The town offers three different packages for possible expats: free temporary accommodation for digital nomads, the one euro homes, and ready-to-live homes for $105,000. Columbu said that while they can’t exclude any specific nationalities, they are hoping Americans in particular will revitalize the town, which currently has just over a thousand residents.

Read it at CNN

Partner update

This Opulent Cashmere Scarf From Bloomingdale’s Is 50% Off—Just for Today
FAB-WOOL-OUS
AD BY Bloomingdale's
Updated 11.19.24 10:24AM EST 
Published 11.19.24 12:00AM EST 
Front view of Bloomingdale's store exterior on a sunny day, featuring its iconic logo on a black facade. Several flags are displayed above, and yellow taxis are parked outside, with people walking by.
jordi2r, Adobe Stock

Day six of Bloomingdale’s 14 Days of Really Big Deals has arrived—and it’s bringing the heat. Just for today (hurry!), this beautiful cashmere travel wrap is a mind-blowing 50% off.

This luxurious and ultrasoft travel wrap is made with C by Bloomingdale’s exclusive cashmere, sourced from vendors in inner Mongolia who carefully hand-brush their goats. This delicate process allows for careful collection of the finest, softest fibers from each goat, ensuring exceptional smoothness and quality in every strand.

This exclusive piece, available only at Bloomingdale’s, offers a stunning selection of 16 colors like scarlet, cherry blossom, and dark evergreen. With such a wide range, you’re sure to find the perfect shade to complement your personal style–and a few to snag as gifts!

Cashmere Travel Wrap
50% off the original price
Buy At Bloomingdale's$99

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Trump Media Eyeing Purchase of Cryptocurrency Platform
MONEY MOVES
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 11.19.24 3:25AM EST 
Published 11.18.24 11:05PM EST 
President-elect Donald Trump visits a cryptocurrency-themed bar called Pubkey in Manhattan.
President-elect Donald Trump visits a cryptocurrency-themed bar called Pubkey in Manhattan. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The parent company of Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform is engaged in talks to purchase a cryptocurrency trading platform, according to a new report. Trump Media and Technology Group, despite the company’s well publicized financial struggles, has emerged in recent weeks as a proxy for Trump’s political stock, with the company’s shares skyrocketing in value since the president-elect won re-election earlier this month. This has given it plenty of opportunities to invest in other companies, among them the crypto marketplace Bakkt, the Financial Times reported Monday. The company’s former CEO, Kelly Loeffler—who served as a Republican U.S. Senator during Trump’s first term—is also the co-chair of Trump’s inauguration. Trump and his inner circle have in recent months expressed a deep interest in cryptocurrency, which emerged as a major theme of the president-elect’s 2024 campaign. After news of TMTG’s interest in Bakkt broke Monday, shares of the company soared more than 150 percent—while TMTG itself jumped 16 percent.

Read it at Financial Times

6
‘Gladiator II’ Star Says Meeting King Wasn’t on His ‘List of Priorities’
TOUGH CROWD
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.19.24 11:55AM EST 
A photo of Paul Mescal on a red carpet
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal was pretty much the opposite of starstruck when he met King Charles at the film’s London premiere, he told a Variety reporter. “I’m Irish, so it’s kind of not on the list of priorities,” he said in response to the reporter’s attempts to get him to enthuse about his meeting with the British monarch. “But it’s an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him,” he added. The acclaimed English director was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2003. “To see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special,” Mescal continued. Asked what he and King Charles discussed, the 28-year-old Normal People actor admitted he had no idea. “I found it hard to hear exactly what he was saying,” he said. “Your head is in such a frenzy, so you’re just kind of nodding along and just smiling.” The film took in $87 million during its international opening over the weekend, making it Scott’s strongest opener to date, Variety reported.

7
Report Into Gaetz’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Released to Entire Ethics Committee
ACCESS GRANTED
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.18.24 5:24PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 5:22PM EST 
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is photographed after it was reported that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) would not seek a third vote to be Speaker of the House.
The two-year-long probe into Gaetz ended last week when the former Florida congressman resigned from the House. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-MS) revealed Monday that the formal report on their investigation into Matt Gaetz’s alleged misconduct was made available to all 10 members of the committee. According to Politico, only Guest and fellow ranking member Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) previously had a copy. On Wednesday, the committee is scheduled to meet to discuss Gaetz’s dossier. Guest’s announcement comes amid bipartisan calls from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to release the report’s findings after Donald Trump tapped Gaetz as his nominee for Attorney General. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has pleaded with the committee to keep their findings sealed. The two-year-long ethics probe into Gaetz seemingly ended last week when the former Florida congressman resigned from the House. Since his nomination and resignation, however, a lawyer for the victims of Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct has revealed that his clients told the House Ethics Committee that they attended between five and 10 “sex parties” with the former congressman between mid-2017 and the end of 2018. Gaetz has continually denied any wrongdoing.

Read it at Politico

8
NBA Star Apologizes After He’s Slapped With $100K Fine for Anti-Gay Slur
MAKE AMENDS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.24 5:39PM EST 
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center on November 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
David Jensen/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has apologized for the anti-gay remark he made in a post-game interview over the weekend, insisting that he “didn’t mean anything“ by the comment. The 23-year-old was slapped with a $100,000 fine after he was asked about the last play of a nail-biting Saturday game and responded, “We loaded up, no h---.” Ball, however, insisted to reporters Sunday that he did not intend to be offensive. “I really didn’t mean anything [by it] and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate,” he said. The Hornets’ rookie head coach Charles Lee told reporters that he spoke to Ball and emphasized that the language was uncharacteristic of him. “From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around the facility and [speaking like that is] not typically how he operates,” Lee said. “He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.”

Read it at New York Post

The Celebrity and Editor-Approved ŌURA Ring Is $200 Off Right Now
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 11.18.24 2:32PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 2:27PM EST 
Oura Ring Black Friday Sale 2023 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Oura Ring.

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, ŌURA Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader scope of health and wellness arenas to include dedicated fitness features like workout heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more.

Right now, the brand is offering up to $200 off its rings in select colors for its Oura Ring Gen 3 model, the lowest price it’s ever been. From now through Nov. 27, score $100 off black + silver, $150 off stealth and brushed titanium, and $200 off gold and rose gold (my personal favorite finishes).

Oura Ring
Down from $450
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you’re unfamiliar with the ŌURA rings’ technology, allow me to explain further. Unlike other wrist wearables like the FitBit and Apple Watch, the ŌURA Ring is worn on your finger, offering a more sleek and discreet profile, and rings also tend to fit better, yielding more accurate readings.

The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other place on the body. “The ring takes bio measurements directly from the arteries in the finger whereas smartwatches (or wrist wearables) sit on the top of the wrist, farther away from the arteries on the bottom of the wrist,” a rep for ŌURA tells The Daily Beast. “The ŌURA Ring is the only research-validated wearable on the market that directly measures the arteries in your fingers (just like doctors do).” It’s time to eliminate your bulky wrist tracker while select styles are up to $200 off for (early) Black Friday.

9
Health Groups Devise Plan to Block RFK Jr.’s Cabinet Position
YOU SHALL NOT PASS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.24 5:00PM EST 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was tapped to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has a long history of promoting misleading claims in the field. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic-leaning healthcare groups discussed strategy for stopping Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as Health and Human Services secretary, Politico reported Monday. “We’re nowhere near conceding he’s going to be the next HHS secretary,” said Brad Woodhouse, executive director of Protect Our Care. On a call with over 200 people from dozens of healthcare organizations, Protect Our Care launched the “Stop RFK War Room,” which aims to convince moderate Republicans to block Kennedy’s confirmation. The war room will target Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, who are both moderates. They’ll also reach out to Sen. Mitch McConnell, who survived polio, and Sen. Thom Tillis, who is up for re-election in North Carolina in 2026. Woodhouse said that while some of Kennedy’s ideas—like eliminating food additives—have a broader appeal, his other ideas, like dismantling the FDA and the National Institute of Health, are “too dangerous.” Woodhouse added, “just because Hannibal Lecter has a couple good ideas on something, doesn’t mean I want to invite Hannibal Lecter to dinner.”

Read it at Politico

10
‘One Tree Hill’ Actor Dead at 35 After Illness
‘most thoughtful’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.18.24 2:36PM EST 
Paul Teal in selfie
Paul Teal. @PaulTeal/Instagram

Actor Paul Teal, best known for his role as Josh on the teen soap One Tree Hill, died on Friday, his loved ones announced Teal, 35, had been been battling cancer, Forbes reported. His fiancé Emilia Torello confirmed his death on Instagram and described him as “the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man.” One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz also paid tribute to the actor with her own post. “Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying,” she wrote, “His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.” Teal appeared in seven episodes of season seven of One Tree Hill, and also had roles on other dramas The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, and George & Tammy. Joy Lenz, who’d worked with Teal on other projects before casting him to join Hill, praised his “self-effacing sense of humor” and called him “a joy to work with.”

Read it at Forbes

