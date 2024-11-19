Cynthia Erivo ‘Annoyed’ by Rude Question About How She Wipes

MSNBC’s Morning Joe turned off comments on their social media platforms and stopped posting clips of the show, following backlash from hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s announcement that they met with Donald Trump. Scarborough and Brzezinski revealed Monday that they met the president-elect on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, the first time they had all spoken since March 2020. Viewers of Morning Joe— who are generally anti-Trump— expressed their disappointment of the meeting. MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin called for a boycott of the show. However, Brzezinski defended the move. “For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: Why wouldn’t we?” she said on Monday. The pair doubled down on their decision during Tuesday’s show. Scarborough said that the reaction to the meeting showed him “for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world.”
