Cynthia Nixon Picks Up Major Endorsement From the Left

Cynthia Nixon on Monday picked up another endorsement from the left in her race against incumbent New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The former Sex and the City star and longtime political activist won the official backing of Our Revolution, the political organization spun off from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign.

“Cynthia Nixon is a lifelong progressive who has spent years working on educational equity. She is a bold progressive who is running in the spirit of Senator Bernie Sanders,” Our Revolution head Nina Turner said in a statement. “Cynthia is running to be a governor for the people, not for the billionaires and corporations who have held influence over New York's Democratic establishment for far too long.”

Nixon responded to the endorsement praising the organization and the movement Sanders began in 2016: “The activists, grassroots organizers, and leaders of Our Revolution are at the heart of the progressive movement in this country, and I’m proud to join them in the fight to create a more democratic Democratic Party.”

Our Revolution has notably gotten involved in Democratic primaries independent of Sanders.

For the recent Ohio Democratic gubernatorial primary, the group backed former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, who got trounced by Richard Cordray, former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sanders, however, remained mum on the contest.

The organization also recently endorsed Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

As for New York, Sanders previously declined to endorse in the primary but told The New York Times: “Governor Cuomo has a strong record, he has done some very good things, obviously there are areas where I disagree with him. Cynthia seems to be generating a lot of grass-roots enthusiasm running on a progressive platform.”

Nixon’s challenge from the left, coupled with her reliance on small-dollar contributions, has led to natural comparisons between her upstart candidacy and Sanders’ tough 2016 race against eventual Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In addition to Our Revolution, Nixon was endorsed by influential liberal blog Daily Kos, The Working Families Party and Democracy for America, the progressive PAC founded by former Vermont Governor Howard Dean.