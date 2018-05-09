Richard Cordray Easily Wins Ohio Gubernatorial Primary, Defeating Dennis Kucinich

Richard Cordray, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, easily won the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Ohio on Tuesday night, defeating former Rep. Dennis Kucinich. The race was called for Cordray as he secured over 60 percent of the vote. He had the backing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who had affectionately referred to him as a “nerd,” while Kucinich earned the support of Our Revolution, an organization spun off from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign. Notably, Sanders himself did not endorse. On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine easily won his primary as well.