Cynthia Nixon: ‘Sex and the City’ Cast Walked ‘On Eggshells’ Around Kim Cattrall
‘HARD TO EVEN UNDERSTAND’
And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall’s back as Samantha Jones for a surprising cameo on the Sex and the City reboot—but former co-star Cynthia Nixon has some tea to spill. When Vanity Fair asked the Miranda Hobbes actress how it felt to return to the show without Cattrall in a recent interview, she shared it’s “not something that we speak about.” Nixon admitted it has made an “enormous difference” to not be “walking around on eggshells with someone who’s unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are.” “But the main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there,” the 57-year-old star said. “That’s just the bottom line. We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it. And we all wanted to be there.” She declined to answer whether she’s been in contact with Cattrall and revealed she told Vanity Fair “more than I’ve ever said to anybody” on the topic. The show’s cheeky publicist famously beefed off-screen with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays lead Carrie Bradshaw.