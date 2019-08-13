Cyntoia Brown Marries Recording Artist J. Long After Release From Prison

Read it at NBC News
Cyntoia Brown, the Tennessee woman recently released on clemency after being given a life sentence for murdering her alleged sex trafficker at the age of 16, has married recording artist J. Long, best known for his work with R&B group Pretty Ricky. Brown’s case was taken up by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and LeBron James. A representative for Brown confirmed Monday that the two had wed but declined to offer further details, NBC News reports. Brown’s book, Free Cyntoia, is scheduled for release in October. Now 31, Brown will remain on parole for 10 years.