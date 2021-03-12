Manhattan DA Leading the Trump Investigation Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election
END GAME
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance—who’s heading up the most significant criminal probe against former president Donald Trump and his businesses—will not be seeking re-election, he has confirmed. In a memo to prosecutors and staff reported by CNN, Vance promised that his office would work “harder than ever” over the remaining nine months of his term to “move justice forward in court cases large and small.” He’s served as Manhattan DA for over a decade and his most high-profile case to date ended in the prosecution and jailing of Harvey Weinstein. However, that could be outdone in his remaining time in office—Vance’s allies told CNN that he’s likely to decide whether to charge a case or close the investigation into Trump by the end of this year. Last month, Vance’s office succeeded in its long legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax documents, which has reportedly allowed for a significant acceleration in the investigation.