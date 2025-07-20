D-Day Veteran-Turned-TikTok Star Dies at 102

Texas officials have revised the number of people missing following the devastating floods in Texas, reporting that just three people are still missing. “We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.” On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reported that 101 people were still missing, including 97 in Kerr County. The catastrophic floods, which took place over the Fourth of July weekend, have claimed at least 135 lives, with 107 people, including 37 children, dying in Kerr County alone. Recovery operations across the Guadalupe River watershed, known as “Flash Flood Alley,” are ongoing.
The World War II veteran and TikTok sensation known as “Papa Jake,” real name Jake Larson, has passed away at the age of 102. “Our beloved Papa Jake has passed away on July 17 at 102 years young. Please know, he went peacefully and was even cracking jokes til the very end,” his granddaughter wrote in a post announcing his death. Larson, a D-Day veteran who was just 15 when he enlisted in the National Guard, gained a following of more than 1 million fans on his TikTok account, @storytimewithpapajake. Just three weeks ago, Larson celebrated an interview of his with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, recorded on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, winning an Emmy. “I cannot believe I won an EMMY! WOW! Someone pinch me, I think I am dreaming. Thank you Christiane Amanpour for helping share my story to the world,” he wrote in a post celebrating the win.
Jennifer Love Hewitt does not know what Sarah Michelle Gellar did last summer. In fact, she barely knows her at all. The 46-year-old actress, who rose to prominence in the ’90s on Party of Five, revealed to Vulture this week that she has not spoken with her former costar since the original I Know What You Did Last Summer came out in 1997. “I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” Hewitt said of the decades of reporting on their long-running feud. “I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?” Hewitt added that she and Gellar “literally” have not talked “since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out.” The mid-’90s horror flick is the same film where Gellar met Freddie Prinze Jr., her now-husband of 23 years. (Hewitt played Prinze’s girlfriend in the film, while Ryan Phillippe played Gellar’s love interest.) “On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from,” said Hewitt. Hewitt is currently starring in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, reprising her role as Julie James alongside Prinze’s Ray Bronson. Gellar also makes a quick cameo, playing Helen Shivers. But rumors of the rift between Hewitt and Gellar were reignited after the two showed up for the July 14 premiere but did not pose together on the red carpet. Gellar, however, has also shut down speculation about any sort of clash.
Edwin J. Feulner, the conservative mastermind who co-founded The Heritage Foundation, has died at 83. Based in Washington, D.C., the influential right-wing think tank is behind Project 2025, a controversial playbook for President Donald Trump’s second term. The details surrounding Feulner’s death are unknown, with multiple outlets reporting that he died Friday. He served as president of the foundation from 1977 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2018. He also served on the transition team of the first Trump administration. While Trump said he has “nothing to do” with the project, many of his second-term policies mirror the plans set out in the playbook, including his attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, Feulner later endorsed Mike Pence in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. “Ed Feulner was more than a leader—he was a visionary, a builder, and a patriot of the highest order,” Heritage President Kevin Roberts and Board of Trustees Chairman Barb Van Andel-Gaby said in a joint statement, Fox News reported. “His unwavering love of country and his determination to safeguard the principles that made America the freest, most prosperous nation in human history shaped every fiber of the conservative movement—and still do.”
British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, 32, married her partner of three years, The 1975’s drummer George Daniel, 35, in an intimate ceremony at London’s Hackney Town Hall on Saturday. In attendance were roughly 20 of the couple’s closest friends and family, including Daniel’s bandmates, sans frontman Matty Healy. Charli, who was born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, first rose to prominence in the 2010s with hits like “Boom Clap” and “I Love It,” took the world by storm last year following the release of her sixth album, Brat, which spawned countless memes and viral moments, leading to the summer of 2024 to be dubbed “Brat Summer.” Daniel has performed with The 1975 since 2002, and has also worked as a producer, producing several songs on Brat as well as for other artists. Charli and Daniel, who have been longtime friends and collaborators, were first romantically linked in early 2022. The pair announced their engagement in late 2023.
A grand jury has indicted a man in New Jersey on animal cruelty charges for decapitating a bird who stole a French fry from his daughter. Franklin Ziegler, 30, was on Surfside Pier at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Waterparks in North Wildwood last summer when the gull dove to grab the tasty bait. In a gross overreaction, Ziegler decapitated the bird and walked around the park with the carcass before asking staff for a trash bag. Onlookers called the cops. Ziegler allegedly became hostile with the officers showed up and was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 protects the gulls and other migratory birds by making it illegal to “pursue, hunt, take, capture, kill, or sell seagulls.” Barry Fast, who has run Seagull Control Systems in New Rochelle for over two decades, told the New York Post that he deals with seagulls grabbing people’s food all the time. “Seagulls are flocking birds; they tend to colonize locations where they have a constant food source,” he said, adding that he receives two or three calls for help with seagull trouble per day.
A night out on the town descended into an evening of horror for partygoers at a Los Angeles club after a car plowed into the crowds outside early Saturday morning. At least 30 people sustained injuries as a result of the incident, including seven who are now in critical condition. The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to determine whether the driver was under the influence or if the crash was intentional. The suspect was shot after the collision took place and was subsequently transported to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing surgery. A man who was inside the venue claims to have heard a “loud bang,” with many people ducking in the belief they had heard gunshots. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Mayor Karen Bass said. “The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning. A full investigation into what happened is underway.”
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has warned hikers about the presence of a potentially dangerous moose near Tupper Lake. The moose’s unusual behavior prompted DEC staff to close the Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest back in June. “The same moose continues to reside on or near the trail and continues to demonstrate unusual behaviors,” staff advised in a recent update. The trail remains closed to protect the animal, which is currently being monitored, but not responding to attempts to move it away from the trail. While rangers have been unable to determine the cause of the moose’s unusual behavior, they suspect it may have an underlying illness. The DEC advises hikers to take alternate routes given that moose are large animals and “can be dangerous if approached too closely,” although the department notes that this moose has not shown any signs of aggression.
Katy Perry fans got a fright during the Friday night performance of her Lifetimes Tour in San Francisco. Perry was in the middle of singing her hit song “Roar” and flying several feet above the stadium on a mechanical butterfly when the contraption suddenly dipped, causing the audience to gasp. Visually shaken, Perry, 40, took a moment to collect herself before she continued to sing. In response to the incident, one commentator tweeted on X, “Katy Perry’s giant butterfly prop just malfunctioned mid-show and nearly took her out … she really said fight or flight.” The malfunction called to mind a similar mishap Beyoncé suffered weeks ago on her Cowboy Carter tour in which a pulley system holding her above the audience in a Cadillac began to tilt the singer at a dangerous angle. The singer had to stop the song and be lowered into the audience. After her show in California, Perry addressed the mishap on her Instagram story, posting a photo of her scared reaction to the sudden drop. Over the photo, she wrote, “Good Night San Fran,” People magazine reported.
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan, has gone down like a sunken soufflé. The Netflix original series’ dire viewer stats were revealed in the streamer’s semi-annual “What We Watched” report. Charting all the content fans had their eyes glued to over the first six months of 2025, With Love, Meghan came in at a paltry #385. The show has garnered just 5.3 million views since its debut in March, which is a pretty dismal number for an original series on the streamer. Ironically, Suits, the show that shot Markle to fame, earned 9.3 million views for its first season and ranked #151. With season one filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, the Duchess of Sussex’s second season is slated for a fall release, although a specific date has yet to be given. Having been released around the same time, the British drama Adolescence took Netflix’s top spot, with 145 million people tuning in. With Love, Meghan is just one part of the deliverables under a five-year deal the royal couple signed with Netflix to the tune of $100 million. Still, it did better than their other shows, Harry & Megan and Polo, which came in at #1764 and #3436, respectively.