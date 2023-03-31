Bragg Tells House GOP to Back Off After Trump Indictment
‘UNPRECEDENTED AND ILLEGITIMATE’
In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s stunning Thursday night indictment, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is sending congressional Republicans a clear message: Don’t get in our way. In a letter to the GOP chairs of several prominent House committees, Alvin Bragg’s office blasted the House’s attempt to make Bragg testify before Congress as “an unprecedented and illegitimate incursion on New York’s sovereign interests.” Citing plenty of case law, Bragg’s general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, warned that “Congress has no warrant for interfering with individual criminal investigations—much less investigations conducted by a separate sovereign” and accused the congressmembers of participating in “efforts to vilify and denigrate” Bragg and other authorities involved with Trump’s prosecution. Since Trump falsely predicted that he would be arrested last Tuesday, prominent Republicans have been echoing his rhetoric criticizing the investigation into hush-money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels as a politicized “witch hunt.”