DA Chooses Misdemeanor DUI Charges for Pelosi’s Husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, has been formally charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence in connection with his May 28 car crash. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office said Pelosi had a .082 percent blood alcohol level two hours after his Porsche collided with a Jeep. The DA said she had a choice of lodging felony or misdemeanor charges and chose the latter—a decision she said was “consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries.” The other driver’s injuries were not detailed in the DA’s statement. Pelosi faces five or more days in jail, up to five years of probation, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines, and fees if he is convicted.